Experience makes difference
OUTLOOK: With the 2020 season wiped out by COVID-19, there is a lot of uncertainty about the 2021 season. But, if experience counts, Salem could be in for a big year.
The Blue Devils return six starters from 2019 including standout Merrimack College-bound Sydney Emerson and should be a Division 1 title contender.
Also keep an eye on Pinkerton under new coach Tom Wall. The Astros have solid experience and several players up from a from a strong JV team.
Windham has several top players back but only 14 players in the program while Timberlane looks to standout Hannah Collins and a youth movement to rebound from a 3-12 record in 2019. Pelham and Sanborn should be competitive in Division 2.
N.H. Division 1
Pinkerton
2019 season: 12-7
Returning starters (3): Ashley Lemay, Jr., IF/OF, Lily Mason, Jr., IF/OF, Olivia Mason, Jr., IF/OF
Returning lettermen: Sophia Camillieri, Sr., 1B /OF; Anna Dunton, Sr., IF/OF; Emma Hodgkins, Sr., P/OF
Promising newcomers: Samantha Donovan, Sr., C; Alyssa Beaulieu, Sr., IF/OF; Emily Lahey, Sr., OF; Alyssa McLachlan, Sr, OF; Rachel Kiesling, Jr., C/IF/OF; Paige Ouellette, Jr., IF/OF; Adi Runge, Frosh., P/IF/OF
Captains: TBD; Candidates: 61
Fast facts: Tom Wall, who works on the grounds and facilities at Pinkerton and once assisted daughter Kelly Worsman with the PA JVs, takes over as head coach. He has coached in Connecticut, North Carolina and New Hampshire (Souhegan and Campbell). His varsity softball record is 92-38. Former coach Kristen Abbott was 38-42 in four years.
Assistants: Beth Harrison (JV), Jake Konstant (Frosh.), Kelly Worsman, Ryan Robinson
Coach Tom Wall (1st year):
Salem
2019 season: 13-6
Returning starters (6): Sydney Emerson, CF, Sr.; Brie Boucher, Sr., C/INF; Madison Burns, Sr., C/OF; Kendall Migliorini, Jr., INF/OF; Allison Olson, Jr., INF; Madison Solt, Jr., P
Returning lettermen: Kaylee DiMarino, Jr., INF/OF
Promising newcomers: Anna Raymond, Sr., OF; Emma Raymond, Sr., OF; Ava McNamara, Soph., P/INF; Vania Moniz, Soph., INF; Addison Lucier, Frosh., UT; Jennifer Olson, Frosh., UT; Emersen Poulin, Frosh., INF
Returning leaders: Sydney Emerson .381, 22 RBIs
Fast facts: Sydney Emerson, who was voted the top returning player in New Hampshire, is committed to Merrimack. Also, Madison Burns has committed to Curry and Brie Boucher has committed to Bentley. ... Laura Chandler, the head coach’s twin sister, joins the coaching staff.
Assistants: Laura Chandler, Mariah Tebo (JV)
Coach Haley Chandler (2nd year, 13-6): “Our returners are strong and our young players are promising.”
Timberlane
2019 season: 3-12
Returning starters (5): Hannah Collins, Sr., SS/OF; Maeve Perras, Sr., SS/OF; Sarah Cook, Sr., C; Delaney Condon, Jr., OF; Mackenzie Mlocek, Jr., 1B/OF
Returning lettermen: Emily York, Sr., 2B/OF; Abigail Farone, Jr., P/3B
Newcomers: Alessandra Rera, Sr., OF; Elizabeth Amorelli, Sr., 1B/OF; Lena Bonanno, Sr., utility; Avery Petals, Soph., OF/3B; Olivia Matarazzo, Soph., 2B/C; Katherine O’Leary, Frosh., OF/SS; Alexa Salafia, Frosh., P/OF
Captains: Hanna Collins, Sarah Cook, Maeve Perras
Candidates: 36
Returning leaders: Hannah Collins .500
Fast facts: Hannah Collins, a 3-sport standout, will be attending Northumbri University in England. ... Abigail Farone is the No. 1 pitcher, but the Owls should use several pitchers including freshman Alexa Salafia.
Assistants: Nick Farone, Kevin Cunningham (JV)
Coach Eric Schoenenberger (2nd year, 3-12): “We have a lot of young talent and, with the returning varsity players, I am looking forward to an exciting season.”
Windham
2019 season: 14-7
Returning starters (3): Jasmine Moskowiz, Sr., P/IF; Makayla Panich, Sr., C/3B; Larissa Piessens, Sr., 2B/SS
Returning lettermen: Same as above
Promising newcomers: Kerrin Fitzgerald, Sr., OF; Cami Belair, Jr., OF; Ella Tower, Jr.. P/1B; Katie Nolan, Soph., 1B/OF; Avery Dyer, Soph., 3B
Captains: Makayla Panich, Jasmine Moskowitz, Larissa Piessens
Candidates: 14
Fast facts: This is Windham’s second season in Division 1. ... With 14 players total, the Jaguars will only have a varsity team.
Assistants: Jason Rogers, Joe Wheeler
Coach David Hedge (10th year, 127-71): “We have six seniors, three of them first-time varsity players, but should add stability to an young roster. In this COVID era, I think many of the teams we will face are in the same situation especially not playing last season. We are essentially starting from scratch.”
N.H. Division 2
Sanborn
2019 season: 3-13
Returning starters (1): Ella Cotter, Sr., OF
Returning lettermen: Same as above
Promising newcomers: Maddie Larcome, Sr., 1B; Karisa Porter, Sr., 2B; Payton Hanson, Soph., P; Tessa Holt, Soph., utility; Ana Senko, Soph., C; Brooke Hanson, Frosh., SS/C; Kate Boutin, Frosh., P/2B; Aubrey Harriman, Frosh. C/3B
Captains: Ella Cotter, Maddie Larcome
Candidates: 30
Returning leaders: Nicole Castellano .428
Fast facts: Former standout Ellery Rasmussen, the head coach’s daughter, joins the coaching staff.
Assistants: Eva Lang, Ellery Rasmussen
Coach Eric Rasmussen (4th year, 22-28): “With only one returning varsity player and only three seniors (Maddie Larcome, Ella Cotter Karisa Porter) we are very young. We have a lot of talented players and should make some noise come playoff time.”
Pelham
2019 season: 8-9
Returning starters (2): Skyy Ortega, Soph., C/INF; Megan Moletieri, Soph., INF
Returning lettermen: Laela Higginbottom, Sr., OF/C; Christina Louh, Jr., 2B/OF
Promising newcomers: Brooke Slaton, Soph., SS; Shaelyn Hinton, Soph., 1B; Rylie Beisang, Soph., C; Katie Amidon, Soph., 3B/OF; Molly Sauer, Soph., P/OF; Alyra Godin, Soph., P/OF; Abby McFarland, Soph., OF; Alexis Elliott, Soph., INF; Mariah Llyod, Soph., OF; Ava Bettencourt, Frosh., INF; Lauren Lacoss, Frosh., INF; Morgan Berton, Frosh., INF
Captains: None; Candidates: 16
Fast facts: Kelsey Grimard, a 2015 graduate who was a three-time Division 2 all-star for the Pythons, joins the staff.
Assistants: Brian Weigler, Scott Gloor, Kelsey Grimard
Coach Todd Lozeau (13th year, 93-113): “It’s going to be an interesting season in Division 2. We have a lot of new faces, but a good sophomore class with four strong, returning varsity players. We are enthusiastic and excited!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.