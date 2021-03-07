GIRLS BASKETBALL

SUNDAY

QuarterfinalsDivision 1

Londonderry 39, Windham 34

Division 2

SUNDAYQuarterfinals

Pelham 60, Hollis-Brookline 59 (OT)

THURSDAY

Semifinals

at Bedford High

Pelham vs. Bishop Brady

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAYDivision 2

Semifinals

At Exeter

Pelham vs. Sanborn, 5 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

WEDNESDAY

Semifinals, 4:15 p.m.JFK Rink, Manchester

Bedford vs. Salem

GIRLS HOCKEY

TUESDAY

Semifinals, 4:15 p.m.

Everett Arena, Concord

Pinkerton vs. Hanover

