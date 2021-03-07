GIRLS BASKETBALL
SUNDAY
QuarterfinalsDivision 1
Londonderry 39, Windham 34
Division 2
SUNDAYQuarterfinals
Pelham 60, Hollis-Brookline 59 (OT)
THURSDAY
Semifinals
at Bedford High
Pelham vs. Bishop Brady
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAYDivision 2
Semifinals
At Exeter
Pelham vs. Sanborn, 5 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
WEDNESDAY
Semifinals, 4:15 p.m.JFK Rink, Manchester
Bedford vs. Salem
GIRLS HOCKEY
TUESDAY
Semifinals, 4:15 p.m.
Everett Arena, Concord
Pinkerton vs. Hanover
