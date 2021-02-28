The New Hampshire winter state tournaments are set to kick off this week, and a few local schools are among the favorite to take home titles.
Salem hockey finished the regular season with the best record in Division 1 (10-1). Led by reigning Eagle-Tribune MVP Ryan Pappalardo (11 goals), the Blue Devils open the postseason on Wednesday (7:50 p.m.), hosting rival Windham (0-11). The Jaguars pushed Salem to overtime in their season-opener.
“We really found our rhythm in our last game against Trinity,” said Salem goalie Spencer Deane (1.72 goals-against average). “Our loss to Bedford was humbling in a way we could use going into playoffs. We’ve still got a chip on our shoulder.”
The winner of that game will take on the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Pinkerton (3-5) and Londonderry at Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett (6 p.m.) The Astros — led by Hunter Drouin (5 goals) — and Lancers split their two regular-season meetings.
Pinkerton girls hockey (4-2) will look to earn the program’s first postseason victory on Tuesday (6 p.m.), hosting Bishop Brady-Trinity-West at Tri-Town Rink. They didn’t meet in the regular season.
“This season has been a climb, that’s for sure,” said top Pinkerton defenseman Lauren Riviere. “We’re excited and determined to keep playing.”
BOYS HOOPS: PINKERTON, PELHAM LEAD THE WAY
The Pinkerton boys (8-2), in the midst of a bounce-back season, open the postseason on Monday (5 p.m.) hosting Salem (1-11). The Astros won the lone regular-season matchup.
“Salem is a tough program that will be ready for our game,” said Pinkerton coach David Chase. “We will need to be both prepared and focused if we hope to advance.”
Windham (8-4) will host Timberlane (4-7) on Monday (5 p.m.) The Jags beat the Owls twice in the regular season.
“We feel confident,” said Windham star Joey DaSilva (22.1 points a game, 36 3’s). “We’ve been playing well together and working hard. We’ll be ready.”
Division 2 tourney favorite Pelham (13-1) opens on Thursday (5:15 p.m.), hosting Milford. They didn’t meet in the regular season. The Pythons are led by Zach Jones (12.4 ppg).
Sanborn (8-4), the only team to beat Pelham in 2021, will open Thursday (7 p.m.) hosting the winner of Bishop Brady and Oyster River. The Indians, led by Dylan Khalil (21.7 ppg), split two games with Oyster River.
GIRLS HOOPS: PELHAM SURGING
The Pelham (12-2) girls will begin their pursuit of their first state title in the Division 2 first round on Friday (7 p.m.) hosting the winner of Manchester West and Souhegan. The Pythons, led by Jasmine Becotte (13.8 ppg), beat both teams in the regular season.
Sanborn (6-5) will open on Tuesday (6 p.m.), hosting Bishop Brady. The winner will advance to take on Timberlane (1-10) on Friday at 5 p.m. The Indians twice beat the Owls in the regular season, but did not face Brady.
In Division 1, Salem (1-11) will travel to Londonderry on Friday at 7 p.m. The Lancers won both regular-season meetings.
PINKERTON GIRLS IN QUESTION
The Pinkerton (8-2) and Windham (8-4) girls basketball teams are scheduled to meet on Tuesday (5 p.m. in Derry) in the first round of the Division 1 tourney.
That game is in doubt, however, after a possible COVID exposure for the Astros. Pinkerton athletic director Brian O’Reilly said a decision on if the Astros will have to shut down the season will be made on Monday after meeting with the health staff.
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
New Hampshire Tournament Pairings
Boys Basketball
DIVISION 1
FIRST ROUND
March 1, 5 p.m.
Game 1: Salem at Pinkerton; Game 2: Timberlane at Windham; Game 3: Dover at Spaulding; Game 4: Trinity at Concord; Game 5: Manchester Central at Bedford; Game 6: Nashua South at Bishop Guertin
SECOND ROUND
March 4, 6 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner at Londonderry; Game 8: Game 2 winner at Merrimack; Game 9: Game 3 winner at Portsmouth; Game 10: Winnacunnet at Exeter; Game 11: Game 4 winner at Manchester Memorial; Game 12: Game 5 winner at Goffstown; Game 13: Game 6 winner at Nashua North; Game 14: Alvirne at Keene
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND
March 4, 7 p.m.
Game 1: Bishop Brady/Oyster River winner at Sanborn; Game 2: Pembroke at Coe-Brown; Game 3: Pelham at Milford, 5:15 p.m.; Game 4: Souhegan/West winner at Hollis-Brookline: Game 5: John Stark/ConVal winner at Lebanon; Game 6: Bow at Hanover; Game 7: Plymouth/Merrimack alley winner at Laconia; Game 8: Kennett at Kingswood
GIRLS Basketball
DIVISION 1
FIRST ROUND
March 2, 5 p.m.
Game 1: Windham at Pinkerton; Game 2: Portsmouth at Winnacunnet; Game 3: Manchester Memorial at Manchester Central; Game 4: Trinity at Goffstown; Game 5: Alvirne at Nashua South
SECOND ROUND
March 5, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Game 1 winner at Merrimack; Game 7: Salem at Londonderry; Game 8: Game 2 winner at Dover; Game 9: Exeter at Spaulding; Game 10: Game 3 winner at Bedford; Game 11: 4 winner at Concord; Game 12: Game 5 winner at Bishop Guertin; Game 13: Nashua North at Keene
DIVISION 2
FIRST ROUND
March 2, 6 p.m.
Game 1: Sanborn at Bishop Brady; Game 2: Pembroke at Oyster River; Game 3: Souhegan at Manchester West; Game 4: Bow at John Stark; Game 5: Kingswood at Merrimack Valley
SECOND ROUND
March 5, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Game 1 winner at Timberlane, 6 p.m.; Game 7: Game 2 winner at Coe-Brown; Game 8: Game 3 winner at Pelham; Game 9: Milford at Hollis-Brookline; Game 10: Game 4 winner at Hanover; Game 11: Lebanon at ConVal; Game 12: Game 5 winner at Laconia; Game 13: Kennett at Plymouth
Boys Hockey
DIVISION 1
FIRST ROUND
March 3, 6 p.m.
Game 1: Windham at Salem, 7:50 p.m.; Game 2: Londonderry at Pinkerton; Game 3: Hanover at Concord; Game 4: Bow at Bishop Brady; Game 5: Manchester Central-West at Exeter; Game 6: Trinity at Bedford; Game 7: Nashua South-Pelham at Bishop Brady; Game 8: Nashua North-Souhegan at Keene
GIRLS Hockey
FIRST ROUND
March 2, 6 p.m.
Game 1: Bishop Brady at Pinkerton; Game 2: Manchester Central-Memorial at Concord; Game 3: Exeter at St. Thomas; Game 4: Kingswood at Oyster River-Portsmouth; Game 5: Souhegan at Bishop Guertin; Game 6: Bedford at Keene; Game 7: ConVal at Hanover; Game 8: Berlin-Gorham at Lebanon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.