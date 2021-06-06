Host Sanborn Regional had a strong showing and four local tracksters won Meet of Champions track and field individual titles Saturday afternoon.
The area All-State champions are Sanborn senior Max Lussier (6-4, high jump), Windham senior Rohan Rai (4:17.05, 1,600), Windham senior Abby Hughes (2:19.42, 800) and Pinkerton sophomore Briana Danis (124-11, discus).
Lussier and Merrimack High’s Samuel Epstein were competing about 90 minutes after everyone else as thunder delayed the completion of the pole vault.
Lussier took second with a 13-0 to Epstein’s 13-6. Earlier in the season, Lussier, a Merrimack College recruit, cleared 14-1, moving him to seventh all-time in the area.His teammate Kaylen LaChapelle (long jump/high jump) also was a double placer on her home track.
Danis’ winning throw was on her first attempt. She couldn’t quite match her school record 127-5 to win Division 1 States last week.
Rai, who will be running for the Naval Academy, sliced over a second off his career-best runner-up time at Division 2 States. Luke Tkaczyk beat him by three seconds but yesterday Rai ran a brilliant 59.89 final 400 meters to pass the Coe-Brown star and win by .07 seconds.
Hanover sophomore Ian Solberg and Lussier both cleared 6-2. Lussier got the win clearing 6-4 on his first try while Solberg couldn’t clear the height.
Hughes got off to a slow start, running just 1:12.55 for her opening leg. But she turned it on with a big 1:06.68 final leg to beat Bishop Guertin’s Fiona Doherty, who was clocked in 2:20.20.
Last week she ran a similar fast-closing style (1:11.7/1:06.5) to win Division 2 in a school-record 2:18.24. Hughes also owns the 1,600 and 400 school marks.
Windham’s talented group of boy sprinters and hurdlers strutted their stuff to an impressive 43.07 win in the 4x100 relay. That ranks them 16th all-time in the area.
The speedy foursome was Braeden Manti (6th, 200), Landon Neal (7th, 200), Jackson Bomba (2nd 110 hurdles, 3rd, 300 hurdles) and Quinn Cerami (speedy 11.07/22.26 double).
Cerami, a triple-placer, is now 16th all-time in the area in the 200.
Boys Meet of Champions
Local placers (top 6 score):
Pole vault: 2. Max Lussier San 13-0; Discus: 6. Daniel Powers Pink 121-10; Javelin: 3. Nick Lucas San 152-6; Long jump: 3. Curtis Shattuck Win 21-2; 4. Ryan Dane Pink 20-11.75; High jump: 1. Lussier San 6-4; 4x800 relay: 3. Windham (Logan Carter, Cole Flenniken, Jack Conrad, Trey Gonzalez) 8:17.75; 5. Pinkerton (Zackery Smith, Theo Davis, Thomas Davis, Ethan Charles) 8:35.46; 110 hurdles: 2. Jackson Bomba Win 14.96; 100 meters: 4. Quinn Cerami Win 11.07; 1,600: 1. Rohan Rai Win 4:17.05, 4. Stephen Connolly Pink 4:21.64; 5. Michael Killian Win 4:23.98; 4x100 relay: 1. Windham (Braeden Manti, Landon Neal, Bomba, Cerami) 43.07; 300 hurdles: 3. Bomba Windham 41.02, 6. Brady Ash San 42.27; 200: 3. Cerami Win 22.26, 5. McDonald Sal 22.67, 6. Manti Win 22.90
Girls Meet of Champions
Local placers (top 6 score):
Discus: 1. Briana Danis Pink 124-11; Long jump: 3. Kaylen LaChapelle San 16-2.25; High jump: 5.tie LaChapelle San 4-10; 100 hurdles: 3. Emily Plante Sal 15.62; 100 meters: 6. Gwenyth Dahlinger Pel 12.91;
4x100 relay: 2. Pelham (Madi Robito, Paige Hurst, Jackelyn Cawthron, Dahlinger) 50.52; 800: 1. Abby Hughes Win 2:19.42; 200: 5. Dahlinger Pel 26.21; 3,200: 5. Isabelle Groulx Pink 11:42.93
