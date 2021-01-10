N.H. Volleyball: More honors for Koelb, Nysten

Pinkerton's star setter Ella Koelb.

The NHIAA All-State volleyball teams included 49 players in Division 1, 38 in Division 2 and 26 in Division 3.

Pinkerton’s Ella Koelb and Windham’s Arielle Nysten also made the Eagle-Tribune All-Star team.

Here are the local honorees.

DIVISION 1

Pinkerton: Ella Koelb, Jr., setter; Reese Asselin, Sr., defense; Lily Heywood, Jr., OH

Salem: Abby Mulry, Sr., MH

Windham: Cassie Faria, Jr., OH; Arielle Nysten, Sr., MH; Ava Mayo, Jr., MH

DIVISION 2

Pelham: Maria Dagher, Sr., MH; Casey Chamberlin, Sr., setter

