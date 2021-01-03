Pinkerton
2019-20 season: 12-3, 3rd in Division 1
Returning starters (5): David Hammond, Sr., 132; Marcus Sconza, Sr., 145; Jack MacKiernan, Jr., 152; Nathan Lindquist, Jr., 126; Mike Follo, Soph., 120
Returning lettermen: Alex Gilbert, Sr., 138; Ben Fairbank, Sr., 220/285; Mattias Ortega-Bruno, Sr., 285; Mike DeMartino, Jr., 220; Sophie Rench, Soph., 126; Ryan Gordon, Soph., 160
Promising newcomers: Mikey Ziniti, Frosh., 113; Anthony Sconza, Frosh., 113; Diago Jimenez, Frosh., 285
Candidates: 14; Captains: TBA
Fast facts: Senior defending D1 champ Dominic Robinson moved to Raymond. ... Junior 2-year starter Casey Phelan moved to Myrtle Beach, S.C. ... Last year’s standout Sterling McLaughlin is wrestling at Norwich University. ... Jack Mackiernan was 36-8 and finished sixth in New England last year. ...Because of COVID concerns, Pinkerton currently has no dual meets scheduled.
Assistants: Rob Flinn, Jason Bretton
Coach David Rhoads (10th year, 111-45): “Our team motto this year is ‘Adapt and Overcome,’ which is fitting for all of society these days. We have a much smaller roster due to individual and family decisions surrounding Covid, but those that are in the room are working extremely hard to make the most of any opportunity we get.”
Salem
2019-20: 21-6-2
Returning starters (6): George Boudreau, Sr., 138; Phil Giordano, Sr., 113; Ryan O’Rourke, Jr., 106; Mike Williams, Jr., 152; Matt Breton, Jr., 170; Matteo Mustapha, Soph., 132
Returning lettermen: Jariel Hernandez, Soph., 132; Joey Colecchia, Soph., 160
Promising newcomers: TBA
Candidates: 20; Captains: George Boudreau
Fast facts: Beau Dillon was 58-1 last year, a repeat New England champion and is now on scholarship at Edinboro University. ... He, Josh Ozoria and Matt Adams had a combined record of 168-17 as seniors last year. ... Returnee George Boudreau was 56-9 last year and Ryan O’Rourke was 50-12. ... Matteo Mustapha set a freshman school record with 44 wins. ... Avery Santiago, a 2016 graduate, joins the staff.
Candidates: Steve Abraham, Joe Boucher, Keith Dearden, Trevor Dearden, Mike Pedro, Avery Santiago
Coach Nick Eddy (5th year, 68-31-2):
Timberlane
2019-20: 15-2, Division 1 state champion
Returning starters (9): Nick Pallaria, Sr., 138/145; Jake Rousseau, Sr., 113/120; Konrad Parker, Jr., 106/113; Anthony Rousseau, Jr., 152/160; Codey Wild, Jr., 132/138; Cooper Kelly, Jr., 182/195; Niko Langlois, Soph., 195/220; Malikai Colon Soph., 285; Jonathan Fabrizio, Soph., 106/113
Returning lettermen: Brandon Musgrave, Sr., 160/170; Nate Peabody, Sr., 126/132; Erik Kappler, Jr., 138/145; Ben Little, Soph., 113/120
Promising newcomers: Dominic Pallaria, Jr., 160/170
Candidates: 28; Captains: TBA
Fast facts: Dan Donovan takes over as head coach for legendary head coach Barry Chooljian, who retired with a state record 613-52-5 mark. ... Senior Nick Pallaria (43-8) and junior Codey Wild (42-8) form a lethal 1-2 punch in the middle of the lineup. ... Timberlane has won 185 straight dual meets against New Hampshire teams dating back to 2007.
Assistants: Tim Brown, Brian Nicoll, Dan Woodworth, Tyler Fitzpatrick
Coach Dan Donovan (1st year): “We are returning a good veteran group. It is a great group of kids committed to working hard and improving every day. I believe that Erik Kappler, Dom Pallaria, Brandon Musgrave and Nate Peabody will add great value to our team this season. I am excited about having a Dual Meet State Tournament for the first time in New Hampshire. It really goes along with the message we preach of team first.”
Windham
2019-20 season: 10-16-1
Returning starters (9): Nick Antonucci, Sr., 152; Joel Nyonga, Sr., 195; Sam Oakes, Jr., 120; Jayson Clementi, Jr., 132; Aidan Williams, Soph., 126; Ky Cole, Soph., 138/145; Sam Husson, Soph., 138/145; Noah Afonso, Soph., 145/152; Matt Scharff, Soph., 220
Promising newcomers: Nick Parker, Jr., 182; Mason Ketelaar, Frosh., 145
Candidates: 21; Captains: Nick Antonucci, Joel Nyonga, Sam Oakes
Fast facts: The Jaguars actually had a 16-10-1 record but were forced to forfeit six matches. ... Windham will be hard pressed to replace four-year starters Payton and Conner Sills. ... Sophomore Aidan Williams enjoyed a tremendous freshman season. ... Sam Oakes is a returning MOC finalist.
Assistants: Corbin Decker, Derek Bohle
Coach Tom Darrin (12th year, 187-92-3): “We will be strong through the middle. We will have more than 14 good wrestlers but it will be difficult to get them all on the mat.”
Pelham
2019-20: 10-18
Returning wrestlers (5): Patrick Soonthornprapuet, Sr., 120/126; Conor Maslanek, Sr., 195; Jacob Donovan, Sr., 145/152; Bryce Bienvenu, Sr., 195/ 220, Ethan Giniewicz Jr., 170
Newcomers: Brady Silva Soph., 126/132; Nathan Maslanek Frosh., 106; Michael Harrington Frosh., 132/138; Kyle Becotte, Frosh., 138/145; Aiden Lynch, Frosh., 160/170; Russell Leonard, Frosh., 195; Memphis Patterson, Frosh., 285
Candidates: 12; Captains: Conor Maslanek
Fast facts: Conor Maslanek was 53-1 last year and enjoyed the best season in school history, finishing second in New England. He signed a national letter-of-intent with Division 1 Campbell University. ... The Pythons have their largest turnout in years and should be able to contend in the Div. 3 dual meet tournament. ... Nathan Maslanek is the younger brother of Conor Maslanek. He was a Tri-County champion last year and finished second in the state middle school tournament.
Assistants: Chris Thomas
Coach Bob Riddinger (14th year, 119-170): “This pandemic has created havoc with school districts and sports but the administration in Pelham has been behind the student athletes after a successful fall campaign and looks to extend it through the winter. We have a good mix of experience with the veterans and a strong background of the incoming class. We are working hard for the start of the season and hope to be a strong contender by the end of the year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.