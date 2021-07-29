Matt Sapienza of North Andover won Phillips Andover’s Tippett Award for the senior football or baseball player for loyalty and courage.
Local Phillips athletes earning spring All-NEPSCAC honors were Sapienza, first team baseball; and honorable mention baseball were junior Tommy McAndrews of Haverhill and senior Jacob Lapp of Andover.
Senior Isabela Miller of North Andover made it in lacrosse.
The track team’s Zach Moynihan (Methuen, senior) and Kiera Suh (Andover, junior) received the Sorota Awards. Suh smashed the school triple jump record while Moynihan was a captain and executive editor of the school paper. He’s headed to Yale.
Senior golfer Griffin Hout of Andover won the Kazikas Award. Senior Kam Saalfrank of North Andover won the ultimate frisbee Spirit of the Game award. Senior Aidan Burt of Andover won the Banta Tennis Trophy and senior Will Rickards of Andover won the Kalkstein Lacrosse Award.
Staying with Phillips, longtime Big Blue baseball head coach Kevin Graber is an assistant with the Bourne Braves in the famed Cape Cod League. Graber is also a New York Yankees associate scout.
GONE FAR TOO SOON
Jim Murphy, a former Haverhill High (HHS ‘96) track runner, died on July 20 at age 44 of a heart attack.
There was an outpouring of love on social media for the award-winning WBZ-TV Channel 4 video editing crew chief.
Channel 4 broadcast a nearly 5-minute piece on Murphy, who worked at the station for 19 years, and several of his colleagues were fighting back tears.
He was a three-time Emmy Award winner and did extensive work on New England Patriots coverage.The Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy wrote: “(He was) the anchor of the station’s wall-to-wall Patriots coverage. Loved by all, he will be greatly missed.”
A GoFundMe account was established for the family. Owner Robert Kraft and Jonathan Kraft of the Patriots each donated $18,000. Robert Kraft also sent the family a hand-written note and a “Murphy 1” Patriots jersey.
Overall, the fund has raised over $210,000.
His obituary referred to Murphy as a “proud Hillie.” His parents, Nancy (Blood) Murphy and Robert Murphy, still live in Bradford. He leaves a wife and two young children in Duxbury.
WPI SCHOLARS AND ATHLETES
Senior Katy Nippert, one of six captains for WPI, was an All-American in the 4x100 relay as the Engineers placed fifth at the Division 3 NCAAs in Greensboro. She won the league meet long jump with a school record 18-2.25.
Senior Tom Hanlon of Derry and Pinkerton won the league meet 1,500 meters in 4:02.69.
Nippert, who now will be studying for her master’s in neuroscience at WPI, and Hanlon were named Academic All-Conference for the third time.
Sophomore pole vaulter Liliana Foucault of Haverhill and Presentation of Mary Academy was seventh at the league meet (7-0.5) and also made the all-academic team.
LANGLOIS HOCKEY HEROICS
Mia Langlois of Windham and Cushing Academy scored 2:20 into OT to give her squad the win in a USA Hockey Player Development Camp game at St. Cloud (Minn.) State. Langlois, a rising senior, is a Northeastern commit. The Huskies reached the NCAA Division 1 title game this winter. ... Twenty lashes with a wet noodle to any swimming coach (divers) or track coach (pole vaulters) who isn’t aggressively recruiting gymnasts for their sports.
ACTUALLY, LUSSIER WON
Early reports had Bishop Guertin’s Jacob Pacheco winning the NHIAA state decathlon. Actually, that honor went to Sanborn Regional star Max Lussier, who scored 5,485 points. Pacheco, who scored 5,968 points, was allowed to compete since his senior year was wiped out by COVID. But he just completed his freshman year at Stonehill.
...
E-MAIL: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.