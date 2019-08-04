ERIE, Pa. — Nash Knight homered and Josh Palacios knocked in a run with a triple, but Erie held off the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-2 on Sunday.
Knight hit his seventh home run over the left field fence to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead.
Fisher Cats starter Nate Pearson saw his 15.1 scoreless streak end in the bottom of the fourth when Erie took a 2-1 lead. Pearson left after allowing three runs on six hits in his five innings.
The Fisher Cats are back home to play the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
Spinners rally falls short
LOWELL — Trailing by two runs going into the bottom of the ninth, the Lowell Spinners loaded the bases up, but could not score and fell to the State College Spikes 4-2.
After being no-hit for the first five innings, Lowell made it 4-1 when Joe Davis blooped an RBI single to left field. They scored again in the seventh on a Antoni Flores RBI tripled. But that would end the scoring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.