NBA PLAYOFFS Paul, Suns hold off Lakers in playoff opener

PHOENIX — All-Star guard Chris Paul was grimacing in pain early in the fourth quarter, playing essentially with one shoulder. Cameron Payne had just been ejected. Players had to be separated and emotions were heated.
Phoenix coach Monty Williams had warned his young Suns there would be moments like this in the NBA playoffs, especially against the defending champion Los Angels Lakers.
It’s safe to say they passed the first test.
Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 16 rebounds and the Suns won their first playoff game in 11 years, beating the LeBron James and the Lakers 99-90 on Sunday. For Booker, his long awaited appearance in the postseason lived up to the hype.
“The intensity’s different, the physicality is different,” Booker said. “And it’s only one game.”
It was the first playoff appearance for several Suns players, including Booker, Ayton and Mikal Bridges, but they didn’t look like postseason rookies against James and the Lakers. They helped Phoenix offset a tough game for Paul, who didn’t look healthy after a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
The Suns led 86-70 early in the fourth, but the Lakers quickly cut it to 86-77 with 9:02 left.
That’s about the time things got a little rowdy. L.A.’s Alex Caruso and Payne got into an altercation near the sideline after Payne knocked Caruso to the ground. L.A.’s Montrezl Harrell jumped into the fray and both teams had to be separated. Caruso and Harrell were each given a technical foul, and Payne was given two technicals and ejected.
“It’s something we’ve been talking about as a team and a staff,” Williams said. “There’s going to be a moment in the game where you’re going to have to regulate your emotions.”
Added Bridges: “Times get tough, we don’t separate. We’re going to fight through it together.”
The Suns did. Booker kept making shots and Ayton was a force on the glass, finishing with eight offense rebounds and shooting 10 of 11 from the field. The Lakers never got within striking distance in the final minutes.
HARRIS, 76ERS ROLL OVER WIZARDS
PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris picked a pair of Philadelphia’s deep reserves to knock him around and toughen his game on the low post. The trio talked smack, and their post-practice workout sessions resembled a kind of bully ball for most of the last three months, all so Harris was better equipped for the postseason grind.
“I know the people who watch, the people who see, my teammates, they respect that,” Harris said.
And the payoff?
“You have a night like this,” Harris said.
Harris showed why top-seeded Philadelphia might have its own Big 3 worthy of winning a championship. He scored 37 points, carrying Philadelphia’s offense when it sagged early, and the 76ers survived the sub.-500 Washington Wizards in a 125-118 Game 1 victory on Sunday.
“We see him early on dominating the game and you want to keep giving him the ball because he’s feeling it,” guard Ben Simmons said.
Harris scored 28 points in the first half, making a case that Philly has — with All-Stars Joel Embiid and Simmons — three big stars that could rival the superstar trio of Kevin Durant-James Harden-Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.
Embiid finished with 30 points. Game 2 is Wednesday in Philadelphia.
The Sixers needed Harris’ outburst to offset an upset-minded Wizards team that was within five points with 45 seconds left. Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook had 16 — but neither sensational scorer took over in long enough stretches needed for an upset.
