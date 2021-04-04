NBA: Tatum, Fournier power Celtics in romp

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics blew past the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 116-86 on Sunday.
Evan Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points. Robert Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post its second straight victory.
The Celtics trailed by nine in the first quarter before taking command in the third, outscoring the Hornets 40-27 for a 28-point lead. Boston made 21 3-pointers.
Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 22 points and seven assists. Devonte’ Graham added 11 points. The 30-point loss is the Hornets’ worst of the season.
Boston’s Romeo Langford made his season debut after having surgery to repair a ligament in his right wrist during the preseason. He played 12 minutes, scoring three points.
HAYWARD OUT
Charlotte was without three of its top scorers. LaMelo Ball (fractured right wrist), Malik Monk (sprained right ankle) and Gordon Hayward (sprained right foot Friday).
Hayward’s injury derailed his first chance to play against his former club. He declined a player option with the Celtics last offseason and was dealt to the Hornets, ending his disjointed three-year stint in Boston.
UP NEXT?
Boston hosts the 76ers Tuesday (7:30 p.m.).
