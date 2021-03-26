NBA trades Deadline passes, and Lowry still with Raptors

Kyle Lowry stayed with the Toronto Raptors, and the Miami Heat got Victor Oladipo instead.
And on a trade deadline day where moves were getting made right up until the last possible moment, the Denver Nuggets took a big swing at getting better for a playoff run while the Orlando Magic began a rebuild.
Lowry — perhaps the biggest prize on the market — did not get traded, the Raptors apparently unable to find enough assets to their liking. Miami, one of the biggest pursuers for Lowry, who they may still target as a free agent later this year, wound up adding Oladipo from the Houston Rockets.
It didn’t cost Miami much: Kelly Olynyk was on an expiring deal, and Avery Bradley has barely played for the Heat this season because of COVID-19 and then a calf injury.
Oladipo has wanted to be in Miami for some time, and the Rockets made that happen.
It can be a tough day around the league, but typically it comes with some sort of relief — the questions about players going from one team to another are over now, at least until the offseason.
Orlando swung three separate deals to move three of their four leading scorers this season, including All-Star Nikola Vucevic. He’s going to Chicago, while Evan Fournier got moved to the Boston Celtics and Aaron Gordon was sent to the Nuggets.
Denver was busy, adding JaVale McGee in a deal from Cleveland as well Thursday for Isaiah Hartenstein and two draft picks.
So, on his 35th birthday, Lowry woke up as a Raptor — and remained one.
“Everything will be fine," Lowry said on Wednesday, when asked about the looming deadline and incessant reports about his trade prospects.
Toronto entered the day expected to move either Lowry, Norman Powell or both; in the end, it was just Powell, who went to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood.
The Los Angeles Clippers — who had been seeking point guard help for weeks — got it in the form of Rajon Rondo, who was part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ run to the title last season and now returns to L.A. The Clippers gave up Lou Williams in that deal with Atlanta, sending him back to his home state and the team with whom he spent two seasons.
Another veteran went to a Western Conference contender when New Orleans sent JJ Redick to the Dallas Mavericks, along with Nicolo Melli for Wes Iwundu, James Johnson and a second-round pick in this summer's draft.
The Heat made another deal prior to the Oladipo one being struck, landing Nemanja Bjelica from Sacramento for little-used forwards Maurice Harkless and Chris Silva.
The deadline passed without moves getting made for San Antonio’s LaMarcus Aldridge and Cleveland’s Andre Drummond, a pair of veteran post players who have not been on the court for their currentclubs in several weeks, after decisions were made in both cases for the sides to simply move on amicably. Aldridge and Drummond now likely become buyout recipients, which will make them free to sign with the club of their choosing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.