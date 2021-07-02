NCAA asked for this oncoming debacle

Welcome to July of 2021.
A 19-year-old “kid” from, say, Merrimack College could Uber down to Commonwealth Motors in Lawrence and cut a deal – commit to two autograph sessions, maybe a cutesy commercial with Charles and Kimberly – and drive away in a lease on a loaded Honda Pilot.
Cool. Crazy. And, worse, where is this going to end up?
Welcome to the new normal.
I have been writing, tweeting and shouting about this very topic for several years now.
“Pay big-time college athletes. Pay them something.”
I can’t help it. I support capitalism.
The NCAA, universities, coaches etc. have pocketed billions of dollars while “the kids,” which is a derogatory (unintended in most cases), which do most of the manual labor, get squat.
By “squat” I mean scholarship money, which pales in comparison to their service.
The only movement we saw from the NCAA over the last few years was Div. 1 athletes, at schools and sports that bring in a good revenue stream, get free food when they’re hungry.
Well, the NCAA’s molasses-like movement has brought us here: College athletes, at all levels, will get to make money off their name, image and likeness (NIL).
That is a good thing.
Some young people will go to a school like Mississippi State, help lead a team to a national title, like its baseball team did on Wednesday night in Omaha, and might not be good enough to play professionally. Yet tens of millions of people might know their name and face.
Their labor helped earn a lot of money for a lot people – i.e. Mississippi State University, the Southeast Conference (SEC), ESPN, ESPN’s announcers, the Mississippi St. head coach (bonus money), Omaha Chamber of Commerce, etc.
They have always deserved a bigger sliver of the pie, bigger than a scholarship.
Now they are going to get it. Only time and the ensuing mayhem – and there will be mayhem – will tell us how much.
The NCAA’s board of directors voted to lift the old NIL restrictions adding a set of laws to be agreed upon by the federal government.
The NCAA had to act as NIL laws favoring college athlete is set to go into effect in eight states yesterday. A dozen other states have also passed laws slated to go into effect in the near future.
NCAA says there will be guidelines, as in:
Deals can’t be used as “recruiting inducements.”
Agents are allowed to represent student-athletes.
Student-athletes can’t receive benefits without rendering services.
Universities can’t create marketing opportunities for their student-athletes.
Alcohol, tobacco products, legal drugs (marijuana), gambling and adult entertainment are not allowed.
What does this all mean?
Nobody knows.
The controls will be tough to follow. Big-time college coaches, some of which are the most powerful people at their universities, will struggle the most with these new marketing rules.
Coaches will have to deal the top players having agents in their players' ears.
Where will this all end up is anybody's guess. You could argue it will benefit college athletes, which deserve their fair share, and it could mess with college sports the way we know them.
Just remember this is the NCAA's fault. They created this mess and did nothing about it until it was way, way too late.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
