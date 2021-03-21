NCAA Tournament: Ohio U. stuns defending champion Virginia

Virginia’s unusual title defense ended with another upset loss in the NCAA Tournament, falling 62-58 to Jason Preston and Ohio on Saturday.
Some familiar problems showed up again for the fourth-seeded Cavaliers, who shot 35% from the field for the game. Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to drop its opening game in the NCAA Tournament when it lost to UMBC in 2018, but it used the setback as motivation in its run to the championship in 2019.
Last year’s NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the pandemic, delaying the Cavaliers’ title defense. They just arrived in Indiana on Friday because of COVID-19 issues, and now they are heading home again.
Ben Vander Plas scored eight of his game-high 17 points during an 18-4 second-half run that erased a 38-31 deficit and gave the Bobcats a 49-42 lead. Ohio (17-7) never trailed again.
Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66
Mike Smith and top-seeded Michigan rolled to an 82-66 victory over Texas Southern.
Smith, a transfer from Columbia, scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as Michigan. Eli Brooks and Brandon Johns Jr. had 11 points apiece.
Michael Weathers had 24 points for the Tigers (17-9).
LSU 76, St. Bonaventure 61
Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in another impressive performance and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle, leading the eighth-seeded Tigers past ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure.
Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt each had 13 points and Trendon Watford had 11.
Jaren Holmes scored 18 points and Osun Osunniyi had 15 points and nine rebounds for St. Bonaventure (16-5).
Colorado 96, Georgetown 73
Colorado used an early 3-point barrage to parlay its highest seeding ever into a win over Georgetown.
Led by freshman Jabari Walker’s 5-for-5 shooting clinic from 3-point range, the fifth-seeded Buffs (23-8) made 16 3-pointers and shot 64% from long range.
Walker missed only one of his 10 shots on his way to a career-best 24 points.
Florida St. 64, UNC-Greensboro 54
RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points and Florida State held off 13th-seeded UNC Greensboro.
Florida State went 0 for 9 from 3-point range, winning a game without a made 3 for the first time since February 2018. The Seminoles still managed to shoot 50% overall.
Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and nine rebounds and Anthony Polite added 12 points for the Seminoles.
Isaiah Miller scored 17 points for Greensboro (21-9).
Alabama 68, Iona 55
Herb Jones scored 20 points and second-seeded Alabama pried open a tight game to beat coach Rick Pitino’s underdogs from Iona.
Jones had a steal and layup that highlighted an 11-0 run and gave Alabama (25-6) breathing room at 54-46 after the teams seesawed with the lead through much of the second half.
Isaiah Ross scored 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting for the Gaels (12-6).
Creighton 63, UC-Santa Barbara 62
Christian Bishop made both ends of a one-and-one with 16 seconds left to give fifth-seeded Creighton the lead, and the Bluejays hung on to beat 12th-seeded UC Santa Barbara.
The junior came into the game making 57% from the line, but dropped in both, barely touching the rim.
JaQuori McLaughlin had a chance to put the Gauchos back on top but couldn’t finish at the rim. He led UCSB with 13 points.
USC 72, Drake 56
Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 seed Southern California used smothering defense to beat Drake.
Mobley, a 7-foot freshman forward and AP second-team All-American expected to be a lottery pick if he declares for the draft, also blocked three shots.
Isaiah Mobley scored 15 points and Drew Peterson added 14 for USC (23-7).
Joseph Yesufu scored 26 points for 11th-seeded Drake (26-5), but none of his teammates scored more than six.
Kansas 93, Eastern Washington 84
David McCormack returned from his COVID-19-caused hiatus just in time to rescue No. 3 seed Kansas, piling up 22 points and nine rebounds as the slow-starting Jayhawks rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat No. 14 seed Eastern Washington.
Ochai Agbaji scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett fought foul trouble to add 20 for the Jayhawks (21-8).
Tanner Groves scored a career-high 35 points and younger brother Jacob Groves had 23 for the Eagles (16-8).
