NE College Football Roundup: Brown, Dillon carry BC to easy win over Richmond

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College coach Steve Addazio’s plan was to get off to a fast start and take some key players out of the game quickly with a short week coming up.
Mission accomplished.
Anthony Brown threw for three touchdowns in the first half, AJ Dillon caught a touchdown pass and ran for two scores and the Eagles coasted to a 45-13 nonconference victory over Richmond on Saturday.
Boston College then quickly turned its attention to Friday night’s home matchup against Kansas.
Brown completed 8 of 14 passes for 163 yards and didn’t throw an interception, backup running back David Bailey had 97 yards on 13 carries, and Dillon finished with 86 yards on 17 attempts. Both backs saw only four carries after halftime, none in the final quarter. Coming off a season-opening 35-28 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Virginia Tech last week, the Eagles scored on five of their first six possessions.
The Eagles scored on the opening drive when true freshman Zay Flowers went 46 yards on a reverse. The 5-foot-11 receiver had 92 yards rushing on just three carries.
“He’s a spark plug,” Dillon said, breaking into a smile. “He’s fast.”
After punting on the second possession, Brown hit tight end Korab Idrizi for a 7-yard score and Dillon capped a 71-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run to make it 21-0.
After Richmond cut it to 21-7 when Keyston Fuller caught a 35-yard pass from Mancuso, Dillon took a simple swing pass and went down the right sideline for a 42-yard TD.
Brown’s third TD of the half was a 55-yard slant that tight end Jake Burt took down the middle of the field.
EDWARDS, UNH FALL AT HOLY CROSS
WORCESTER – The University of New Hampshire defense turned in a big effort against Holy Cross on Saturday, but it wasn’t quite enough in a 13-10 loss.
Sophomore safety Pop Bush had nine tackles Saturday to lead a Wildcat defense that gave up 315 yards of offense and did not allow a touchdown. Sophomore running back Carlos Washington Jr. carried 18 times for 107 yards and scored UNH’s only TD on a 19-yard run in the fourth quarter.
That score gave the Wildcats their only lead at 10-6 with 6:52 left in the game.
Bush and the UNH defense stopped Holy Cross on the UNH 2-yard line with two minutes left, but on the next play a fumble coming out of the end zone was recovered by Joe Lang for the winning score.
Redshirt freshman QB Bret Edwards, a former Central Catholic star, started and played the first half. True freshman Max Brosmer played the second half and led UNH on its scoring drives to a field goal and the TD.
Brosmer completed eight of his 16 passes for 106 yards. Edwards completed seven of his 18 for 97 yards. Each threw an interception.
