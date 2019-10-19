NE College Football Roundup: Dillon’s huge day carries BC past NC State

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College easily showed why it’s the best rushing team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
AJ Dillon ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, David Bailey had two long TD runs with 181 yards and the Eagles pounded the league’s top rushing defense in a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.
Dillon had scores of 2, 3 and 8 yards in his fifth straight 100-yard game as BC (4-3, 2-2 ACC) ran for 429 yards on 60 attempts. The 6-foot, 245-pound Dillon is 75 yards away from passing Andre Williams’ (2010-13) mark of 3,739 yards for most in school history.
“I just kept hearing about the No. 1 rush defense in the ACC,” Dillon said. “When you’re a competitor you want to go up against the best. They’re the best rush defense, so we wanted to go with our best. I had a feeling today was going to be a great day, just the look in everybody’s eyes, but I wasn’t expecting what we did today.”
Dennis Grosel completed 6 of 15 passes for 103 yards in his first collegiate start for BC after Anthony Brown was lost for the season with a leg injury two weeks ago.
Backup QB Devin Leary was 15 of 33 for 259 yards and three TDs for the Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2).
Leading 7-3, the Eagles scored on three consecutive possessions to take a 24-3 lead into halftime. They led 31-3 after Dillon’s first TD run.
The Eagles have a tough test next week, traveling to No. 3 Clemson for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
PRINCETON ROLLS OVER BROWN
PROVIDENCE — Princeton rolled to its 15th straight victory on Saturday, courtesy of a 65-22 win at Brown. The Tigers, with the second-longest winning streak in the FCS behind North Dakota State, improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Ivy League.
Princeton led 51-19 at halftime and had every player who traveled play in the game. Kevin Davidson finished 27 for 35 for 379 yards and five touchdowns.
Brown (1-4) quarterback E.J. Perry of Andover finished 21 of 41 through the air for 296 yards and two touchdowns. One of those TDs went to fellow Andover native Dan Gemmell, who hauled in five passes for 64 yards.
Princeton finished with 634 yards of offense. Along with Brown’s 400, the game featured 1,034 total yards.
UNH FALLS SHORT TO DELAWARE
DURHAM, N.H. – Senior cornerback Prince Smith, Jr. intercepted a pair of passes to lead another strong effort by the No. 22 University of New Hampshire defense, but the Wildcats came up just short and dropped a 16-10 decision to No. 24 Delaware Saturday afternoon.
The loss snapped UNH’s (4-3) four-game win streak.
The Wildcats are off next weekend and return to action with a game against Villanova on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.
Freshman quarterback Max Brosmer led the Wildcats down the field in the closing minutes in search of a winning touchdown. UNH had a first down at the Delaware 22-yard line with about 30 seconds to play, but three passes fell incomplete and the game ended.
Kicker Jason Hughes of Atkinson matched his career-long with a 45-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 6:08 left in the first half.
HARVARD TAKES DOWN HOLY CROSS
WORCESTER — The visiting Harvard football team took down Holy Cross, 31-21, at Fitton Field on Saturday.
The Crusaders (3-4) opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 66-yard touchdown run by Domenic Cozier. The Crimson (4-1) responded on their next possession with an 18-yard scoring strike from Jake Smith to Jack Cook.
Holy Cross then fumbled in its own territory on three of its next four drives, and Harvard converted those turnovers into 17 points to build a 24-7 lead early in the second quarter.
On the opening drive of the third quarter, senior defensive back Chris Riley intercepted a pass deep in Crimson territory, setting up a 17-yard touchdown run by Cozier to make the score 24-14. But later in the quarter, Smith connected with Cody Chrest for a 68-yard touchdown to put Harvard back in front by 17 (31-14).
