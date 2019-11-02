NE College Football Roundup: Dillon’s huge day paces Boston College over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Boston College coach Steve Addazio likes to play old-school football, and his Eagles gave Syracuse a big taste of it.
AJ Dillon and David Bailey combined for 414 yards rushing and five touchdowns, Dennis Grosel passed for 195 yards and three more scores, and Boston College blew past Syracuse 58-27 on Saturday, the Orange’s fourth straight loss.
BC (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) set a school record with 691 yards offensively, averaging 9.2 yards per play, and the Eagles’ 496 yards rushing were the most ever allowed by the Orange.
“When you can do what we do like we did it, that’s overwhelming for a defense,” said Addazio.
Dillon, who scored three touchdowns, rushed for 242 yards on 35 carries to boost his season total to 1,286. He entered the game ranked fourth nationally in rushing yards and rushing yards per game (130.5) for a unit that was averaging 255.6. Bailey added a career-high 172 yards rushing on 16 carries as the bruising backs — Dillon weighs 250 and Bailey 240 — had their way.
“I always want to be the guy, not in a cocky way or in an ego way,” Dillon said. “But I feel comfortable with my teammates and my coaches knowing that if we need to get a score you can put the ball in my hands and I’ll do everything I can to get that.”
Boston College, which had dropped three of four, stunned the Orange with big play after big play in the decisive second quarter, racking up 294 yards and scoring 34 points.
“We came in here with the focus on making sure we took care of our individual business,” Dillon said. “I know me and David go out there with the mindset that we’re the best player on the field.”
UNH RALLIES PAST VILLANOVA
DURHAM — True freshman quarterback Max Brosmer sparked a fierce second-half rally to lead the University of New Hampshire football team to a 28-20 triumph over No. 11 Villanova on Saturday afternoon.
UNH (5-3) rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit, shut Villanova down in the second half. Junior safety Evan Horn contributed a pair of interceptions, including one that stopped Villanova’s final rally. Redshirt freshman defensive back Randall Harris also had a fourth quarter interception. Senior linebacker Michael Balsamo of Atkinson led the defense with 10 tackles.
Brosmer completed 25 of his 32 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. The completions, yardage and touchdown numbers were all career-bests. He was 10-for-10 passing for 132 yards and two scores in the second half.
The final two touchdown passes were to redshirt freshman running back Dylan Laube.
The Wildcats face No. 2 James Madison Saturday in Harrisonburg, Va., at 3:30 p.m.
UMASS BLOWN OUT BY LIBERTY
AMHERST — University of Massachusetts football senior cornerback Isaiah Rodgers broke up four passes while redshirt junior safety Logan Darby led the defense with 13 tackles, but Liberty claimed a 63-21 victory over the Minutemen at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt sophomore Andrew Brito started at quarterback for the second consecutive game and went 16-of-27 for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Brito’s top target was Jermaine “OC” Johnson, Jr., who finished with five grabs for 35 yards.
Massachusetts heads to Army West Point Saturday at noon.
BROWN FALLS ON LAST-SECOND FG
Philadelphia, PA — It was déjà vu all over again for the Brown football team Saturday afternoon at Franklin Field. For the second straight week, Brown fell to a field goal in the waning seconds, this time a 22-yard Penn chip shot with two seconds remaining, to lift the Quakers to a 38-36 come-from-behind Ivy League win over the Bears.
Trailing, 35-19, early in the second quarter, the Bears mounted a furious comeback that temporarily put Brown in the lead.
Quarterback E.J. Perry of Andover came into the game leading the nation in total offense with 351 yards per game, and didn’t disappoint. He ran for 117 yards and three TD’s, and passed for another, a 37 yard TD completion. Overall, Perry completed 20-of-37 passes for 225 yards.
The Bears return home on Saturday against Yale at 12:30 p.m.
