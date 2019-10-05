LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville players and coaches happily circled the Cardinal logo at midfield following a close victory over Boston College that was simultaneously entertaining and tense.
Not to mention long sought for when it came to Atlantic Coast Conference play.
A conference win was the reward from a 41-39 victory finally settled when BC’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete with two seconds remaining. Then came the celebration the Cardinals hadn’t felt in 686 days, when they beat Syracuse 56-10 for their last ACC win.
Until Saturday.
“It was a good experience,” Louisville receiver Seth Dawkins said after finishing with eight catches for 170 yards. “A lot of young guys never got to experience that party in the locker room that we just had.”
Blanton Creque’s 41-yard field goal with 1:02 left edged Louisville past BC to end a nine-game ACC losing streak.
“None of these wins are going to be easy and a lot of them will probably come down to something like this,” first-year coach Scott Satterfield said. “You’ve got to finish games like this, and they were able to do that.”
Shortly after Aaron Boumerhi’s 45-yard field goal with 3:32 left put the Eagles ahead 39-38, the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) drove 52 yards in eight plays for Creque’s line drive that sailed through the uprights. BC (3-3, 1-2) drove to its 46 before turning the ball over on downs, and Louisville won the shootout for its first conference win since Nov. 18, 2017.
UNH WINS 3RD STRAIGHT
DURHAM, N.H. – True freshman linebacker Oleh Manzyk and junior safety Evan Horn each returned an interception for a touchdown, and the defense came up with five turnovers to lead the University of New Hampshire football team to a 26-10 win over Elon on Saturday.
It was a third straight win for the Wildcats, who completed a sweep of their three-game homestand and improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association.
UNH plays its next two games on the road, starting Saturday, Oct. 12 at Stony Brook at 6 p.m.
“I thought it was a great team effort,” said UNH interim head coach Ricky Santos. “I thought our defense did a tremendous job putting a really good quarterback under duress all night.”
Freshman quarterback Max Brosmer completed 15 of his 25 passes for 135 yards. Redshirt freshman Bret Edwards came on in relief late in the third quarter and led the Wildcats on a pair of drives that produced field goals of 45 and 42 yards by junior Jason Hughes.
HOLY CROSS COMES BACK
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Junior quarterback Connor Degenhardt threw for 276 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead the Holy Cross football team to a 21-14 victory over Bucknell. The Crusaders improve to 2-3 on the year.
Holy Cross finished the game with 394 yards of total offense while picking up a season-high 20 first downs. Bucknell was held to just 297 total yards on the day.
Senior running back Domenic Cozier carried the ball 16 times for 101 yards, while junior wide out Tenio Ayeni caught a team-best five passes for 59 yards. Senior defensive back Corey Stefanik finished the game with seven tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Holy Cross returns to action Saturday when it travels to Brown for a 12:30 p.m. game.
HARVARD ROUTS HOWARD
CAMBRIDGE – Harvard football used three blocked punts in the first half en route to a commanding victory Saturday afternoon at Harvard Stadium over Howard, 62-17.
The Crimson now sits at 2-1 on the season, and remains at 1-0 in the Ivy League, while Howard falls to 1-5 overall.
