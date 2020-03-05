NEC honors Hayes, Gallo with major awards

NORTH ANDOVER — Senior Juvaris Hayes and fourth-year head coach Joe Gallo received major awards from the Northeast Conference (NEC) this week as Hayes was named NEC Defensive Player of the Year and Gallo was named Jim Phelan Coach of the Year after leading the program to the 2020 NEC Regular Season Championship.
Hayes was also named to the NEC's all-conference first team.
Hayes' defensive numbers made national headlines throughout the year as he led the country in steals and set a new NCAA record for career thefts, ending the regular season with 457 career steals.
He led the entire NCAA in both steal percentage (6.5) and total thefts (121); his 121 steals in 2019-20 are the third most in NEC single-season history. He also led the NCAA and the NEC in steals per game (4.9) and posted nine separate games this season with at least five steals.
Gallo led the Warriors to a 20-win season for a third straight year, a 14-4 NEC record and a NEC regular season Championship — the first in school history.
Making their Division I debut, Gallo led the Warriors to a record-setting campaign that included setting a new wins record by a first-year reclassifying institution to Division I. Under Gallo's tutelage, the Warriors became the first program ever to win an outright conference regular season title in its first Division I campaign..
Merrimack's point guard also earned a spot on the all-league first team following his superb all-around debut season in the NEC. Offensively, he averaged 10.7 points per game, ending the year with double-digit scoring performances in six of his final seven contests. He concluded the regular season as the Warriors' team leader in assists (6.4), rebounds (4.7) and steals (3.9).
