NEC principals move fall sports to February start

The 12 principals of Northeastern Conference schools have voted to move the entire fall sports season to the floating ‘Fall 2’ period scheduled to take place between February 22 and April 25, 2021.
Seven schools in The Salem News coverage area — Beverly, Danvers, Salem, Peabody, Marblehead, Swampscott, and league newcomer Masconomet — are part of the Northeastern Conference.
That heptad, along with fellow NEC schools Gloucester, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Saugus and Winthrop, have voted to push boys and girls soccer, field hockey, boys and girls cross country, volleyball and golf to the Fall 2 campaign that has been set up by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Association in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
High school football and cheerleading across the Commonwealth had already been moved to ‘Fall 2’ by the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). While it was ruled that other fall sports deemed low (golf, cross country) or moderate risks (soccer, field hockey, volleyball) could start practicing on Sept. 18 and hold a season that runs through Nov. 20, individual leagues and districts were given the option to shift those sports to the floating season.
The NEC released a statement late Tuesday night, stating:
“The Northeastern Conference Athletic Directors and Principals recently met to discuss the upcoming fall season. We are recommending that all sports from fall 1 season move to the fall 2 season.
“We recognize that connections for all students are critical. Out of season practice sessions are a new initiative that the MIAA offers to all their member schools this year. There will be opportunities for connections in the fall that are sport-specific.
“NEC fall sports’ movement to the fall 2 season and fall out of season coaching activities will be discussed further with the NEC superintendents of schools and individual school committees. We expect to release more details after our recommendations are reviewed and discussed further.”
There are 10 cities and towns currently in Massachusetts that have been designated as ‘red’ communities, having more 8 or more active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents according to the Average Daily Incidence Rate over the last 14 days. Four of those cities and towns — Salem, Saugus, Winthrop and Lynn — house NEC teams, with two of those in Lynn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.