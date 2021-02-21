MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team dropped its season opener of a COVID-shortened season on Saturday afternoon by a 92-84 final to the Lynx of NHTI.
It marked first athletic competition for the college since March 2020 when the pandemic halted all competition.
A trio of Knights from Lawrence all making their collegiate debuts led the offense as Jaylen Alicea, Angel Herrera and Cristian Kinsley dropped 16, 14 and 13 points respectively. Kinsley also led the team in rebounds as he grabbed nine rebounds, one shy of a double-double effort.
Kevin Garcia (Methuen) added 12 points off the bench to put four players in double figures.
The two teams will square off again on Wednesday night in Haverhill with first tip at 7 p.m.
