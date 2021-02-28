POTTERSVILLE, N.Y. -- Jaylen Alicea’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer to try and force overtime bounced off the rim and a valiant second-half effort came up just short as the Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team dropped a 71-68 final to the Word of Life Bible Institute.
With the loss the Knights fall to 1-2 on the season.
Trailing by as many as 13 in the first half, the Knights took the lead on two occasions in the second half, but couldn't sustain the lead. Down eight with 90 seconds left, a strong full court pressure gave the Knights the opportunity to force overtime.
Alicea finished the game with 17 points. He was joined in double figures by Daniel Almarante and Luis Parilla, who tossed in 15 and 12 respectively.
The Knights are idle till next Saturday when Word of Life returns the trip and will travel to Haverhill for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff at the Sport and Fitness Center.
