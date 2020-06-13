Northern Essex Community College is accepting registrations for its third annual golf tournament to benefit the 12 varsity athletic programs. It will be held August 31 at 8:30 a.m. at Renaissance Golf Club on 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill.
This event is open to the public. Registrations placed before July 31 are $175 per person. After that, registration is $200 per person. There are $100 sponsorships available for purchase. Registration includes green fees, 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, an awards dinner, a golf gift bag, and an Under Armour gift.
This four-player scramble, best ball tournament includes breakfast. Registration and breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start and scramble at 9 a.m. The awards luncheon and silent auction begins at 2 p.m.
Last year’s tournament raised more than $16,000 with over 100 golfers of all ages participating. Proceeds benefit the NECC athletic program, which recently reintroduced its intercollegiate golf program for both men and women.
For more information, visit the golf tournament site at https://www.necc.mass.edu/engage/community-events/golf-tournament/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.