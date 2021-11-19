QUINCY -- The Northern Essex Community College men's basketball team evened their record at 3-3 on the young season Thursday night with a hard fought 91-87 victory over Eastern Nazarene College JV.
A strong defensive effort down the stretch from Cameron Stratton (Haverhill) and Jasjit Banwait (Malton, ON) allowed the Knights to hold for the non-conference win.
On the offensive side of the ball Elijah Haas (Haverhill) poured in a game high 24 points to lead four Knights in double figures. Mehmet Asik (Ankara, TR) made his return to the lineup after missing the last two games and tossed in 16 points. Metin Yavuz (Istanbil, TR) and Phillip Cunningham (Haverhill) added 13 and 10 points respectively.
The Knights will return to conference play on Saturday when they remain on the road to take on UConn-Avery Point. Opening tip is set for 1:30 p.m. on the Groton, CT campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.