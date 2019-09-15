The revived Northern Essex Community College soccer team picked up its first win of the season Sunday, defeating Central Maine Community College 2-0 on the road to improve its overall record to 1-2-1.
Haverhill’s Nico Dyer scored a first half unassisted goal and Methuen’s Daniel Pierre scored an insurance goal in the second half assisted by Haverhill’s Ethan Rousseau. Anthony Bellomo of Salem got the win in goal while making 11 saves.
The Knights host Springfield Tech at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
