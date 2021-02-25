HAVERHILL -- The Northern Essex Community College men’s basketball team led wire to wire on Wednesday night and hung on for 71-68 victory over NHTI to improve to 1-1 on the season.
It was the second straight game in which the Knights featured four players in double figures led by Luis Parilla who scored a game-high 13 points. The Lawrence trio of Jaylen Alicea, Angel Herrera and Christian Kinsley added 12, 11 and 10 points respectively.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Knights showed a markedly improved effort from Saturday’s game when they allowed 98 points to the Lynx. The defensive effort was keyed by Cameron Stratton and Kevin Garcia.
