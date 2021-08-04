Nelson is heading back to Germany

Welcome to Tyler Nelson's professional basketball career.
He has signed a contract to return to the Rostock Seawolves, in the second division for the German pro league. In fact, he left on Sunday, taking the red-eye to Amsterdam before taking a puddle-jumper to Hamburg.
That's the good news. For Nelson, who turns 26 on Aug. 9, it gives an opportunity to play a full season as he joined the team midway through the season last year when one of its best players was injured.
Being there August through April will change his status as he saw his playing time dwindle when the injured player returned.
The other part of Nelson's story this summer occurred about a weekend ago when the Cleveland Cavaliers offered him a spot on their NBA summer league team, something he had wished for.
The offer came after he scored 24 points on the ESPN sponsored TBT, aka The Basketball Tournament on July 24, playing for The Nerd Team, made up of former Ivy League players and Nelson, who starred at Fairfield University.
He was arguably the best player on the floor in the 64-team playoff tourney -- one loss and you're out -- as the game's leading scorer.
Nelson's team lost, 88-83, but he won rave reviews for his shot (8 for 13 field goals, including 3 for 8 on 3-pointers) and his overall play, which included three driving layups, four rebounds and two steals.
Nelson had already agreed to his contract with Rostock, which stipulated he join the team for the opening of camp this week, before his "Nerd Team" performance. He contemplated playing for the Cavs in Las Vegas and showing up late to Germany.
But the fact that the German team had also planned to go to Lithuania on Aug. 9 for workouts and scrimmages would've made travel more difficult.
"In the end, Rostock wanted me and made me a great offer to return," said Nelson, who averaged 7.6 points in only 14 minutes of playing time. "It wasn't easy being there when the team was already set. Now I can be there from the beginning and figure out a long-term role."
There are other reasons to go back to Rostock.
The arena is beautiful. The city is on the water. There is a huge beach nearby on the Baltic Sea. He gets his own furnished apartment. And, maybe best of all, he gets full use of a new Volkswagen Jetta, as the team is sponsored by the world auto magnate.
"The team is only five or six years old and it's probably one of the best-run programs in Germany," said Nelson. "It really is a beautiful city and the fans love the team."
The goal, said Nelson, is for the Seawolves to win the second division. The champion would move up to the first division, which would elevate the level of play, etc.
Personally, the goal is for Nelson to put up numbers, which include points, 3-point percentage and defense.
"If things go well and I have a really good year, there will be more opportunities in Europe, possibly playing in the EuroCup (20 teams)," said Nelson. "Then there is the top league, the EuroLeague (18 teams). There is a lot of great basketball and travelling all over Europe."
An eventual spot in the NBA is a long-range goal/dream, as it is for most players around the world.
The tough part is leaving his family for at least nine months, maybe longer if the playoffs are successful for Rostock. It was a tough day last Sunday before heading to Logan Airport.
"I am very close with my family," said Nelson, referring to his dad, Jeff; mom, Ann Marie; and sister, Alyssa. "Being away from them that long is really tough. But it's obviously something I have to do for my career."
Nelson expects his family to visit him at least once and he may return home to Bradford in February when the league takes a 9-day break. After more than a month of training, the games begin in mid-September.
"I am very excited," said Nelson, a Central Catholic grad who is Fairfield's all-time leading scorer with 2,172 points. "I still have a lot of goals in basketball and this is a great opportunity to help me get there."
