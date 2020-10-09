Presidents of the NESCAC schools have made the decision to cancel winter sports because of the coronavirus.
The NESCAC, which is full of local athletes from the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire, consists of Amherst, Bowdoin, Bates, Colby, Connecticut Colege, Hamilton, Middlebury, Trinity, Tufts, Wesleyan and Williams.
No decision has been made on the status of spring sports. That will be revisited in January.
Following is the NESCAC Presidents’ statement on winter sports.
"With the fall semester for NESCAC institutions well underway ... our institutions have limited travel off campus, restricted visitors to campus, and implemented strict protocols on physical distancing. To further mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and protect the well-being of those on campus, each of our institutions is conducting a robust COVID-19 testing program.
"In addition to these measures, many of our institutions have made or are considering significant modifications to the 2020-21 academic calendar. As a result, many of our students will not return to campus for the spring semester until late January or early February.
"Given these institutional policies and calendar changes, the NESCAC Presidents have unanimously decided to cancel NESCAC conference competition, including conference championships, for the winter season.
"Students may continue to participate in practice activities, strength and conditioning, skill development and leadership programming. Institutions may schedule outside competition at their discretion.
"Planning continues for the possibility of spring competition."
