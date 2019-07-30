Never say die: Lawrence comes back to top Sandwich, moves on in state Legion tourney

MILFORD — Kebler Peralta watched the ball rise deep into the night sky, there to be caught in foul territory. All he could do was hope it would drop.
"I was like, 'God, please take control of that fly ball,'" Peralta said.
When it hit the ground between the pitcher and first baseman, Peralta knew it could only mean one thing.
"I knew they messed up right then," Peralta said. "Once they dropped that fly ball, I knew it was my second chance that God gave to me, to do what I had to do to help my team out."
With the Lawrence Post 15 Legion team trailing Sandwich, 5-4, in the final inning on Monday night, Peralta sparked a turnaround with a leadoff single and scored the tying run on an Anibal Pena triple.
Luis Mejia then drove in Pena to complete the comeback as Lawrence continued its phenomenal postseason run, beating Sandwich, 6-5, and moving on in the state Legion tournament.
Post 15 will now face the Milford team it defeated, 4-0, two days ago, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Fino Field in Milford. Lawrence is now the only squad without a loss in the eight-team tournament, and the overarching feeling is that its hitting its stride at the perfect time.
"We're doing everything possible to put our best foot forward," head coach Julio Ramos said. "(Sandwich is) a good team, but it was just a hard-fought game."
With everything coming together in the right moment, Peralta, in particular, was thrilled with the timing of his clutch hit.
After playing the District 8 season with wood bats, Post 15 has been forced to adjust to the metal bats used at the state tournament. While Peralta admitted he was sort of in a slump, he said it didn't feel like one because he was still hitting the ball hard, only right at the fielders.
"I was just thinking to myself, 'at a point, it's going to drop, so keep doing what you're doing,'" Peralta said. "It ended well and I got that hit."
Peralta wasn't the only one who found his swing on Monday night, as Henry Checo got things started with an RBI single in the first inning. However, Sandwich answered with a vengeance, tagging Lawrence for four runs in the bottom half.
But, after a second-inning Bryan Guerrero groundout brought home John Batista, Pena stepped up to single in Luis Colon and Peralta. Before nine total outs had been gathered in the contest, it was tied again at 4-4. Even though Sandwich added another in the third, there was little doubt in the Lawrence dugout.
"We knew there was a lot of ballgame left," Ramos said. "We knew we could put up some runs. It was just a matter of when. Once we tied them up, we felt very comfortable we would have this game."
Part of that confidence came from having hard-throwing lefty Jairo Vasquez on the mound. Vasquez took over for Elvis Rosario in the third inning and, over 4.1 frames of relief, allowed just one hit while striking out seven batters, overpowering Sandwich batters from the moment he entered the game.
The "bulldog," as Ramos put it, ensured that all his teammates would have to do was deliver at the plate, as he'd make sure no more Sandwich players crossed it themselves.
"I just came in with my mind positive, trying to do my job," Vasquez said. "It's very exciting. I'm very happy to see my team this happy. It's all I ever wanted."
So, after Peralta (1 for 4), Pena (2 for 4, 3 RBI) and Mejia (2 for 4, 1 RBI) came through in the seventh, Vasquez struck out back-to-back batters before forcing a groundout to Pena at second, cueing excited celebrations on the field and off it, as loyal Lawrence fans who waited until about 10 p.m for the game (scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but pushed back because of earlier rain) to start were rewarded for their patience.
Now, the team turns its attention to a team it beat just days ago, one that knows exactly what it's up against.
"It's just really exciting to keep playing with this team," Peralta said. "You've got to be a real good team to beat us. I don't think you can beat us right now."
Lawrence 6, Sandwich 5
Legion State Championship Tournament
Lawrence (6): Kebler Peralta SS 4-2-1, Anibal Pena 2B 4-1-2, Luis Mejia 3B 4-1-2, Christian Varona 1B 3-0-0, Henry Checo C 4-0-2, Ivinson Batista RF 4-0-1, John Batista CF 3-1-1, Luis Colon LF 2-1-0, Bryan Guerrero DH 3-0-0, Elvis Rosario P 0-0-0, Jairo Vasquez P 0-0-0, Totals: 31-6-9
Sandwich (5): Ben Smith CF 4-0-0, Cam Scheuer 2B 4-1-1, Tyler Wudyka 1B 4-1-1, Chris Perib RF 3-2-2, John Tropea P 1-1-1, Max Roman P 2-0-0, Nick Cavossa P 0-0-0, Alex Sorenti-Burns C 3-0-0, Mike Petit 3B 2-0-1, Nate Coleman SS 3-0-1, Zach Landry LF 3-0-1, Totals: 29-5-8
RBIs: L — Anibal Pena 3, Luis Mejia, Bryan Guerrero, Henry Checo; S — Chris Perib 2, John Tropea, Nate Coleman, Mike Petit
WP: Jairo Vasquez; LP: Nick Cavossa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.