New addition to Feaster Five: Colorful, zippered hoodies

ANDOVER — Six weeks equals just around the corner.
One of New England’s largest and most festive running events, the Thanksgiving Day Feaster Five Road Race, is exactly six weeks away on Thurs., Nov. 28.
Each year is different, as a football coach based in Foxborough often says, and the Feaster Five is no different, mostly due to weather changes.
But weather aside, there will be a big difference this, the 32nd annual event.
The brightly colored, sports tech, long-sleeved hoodies that will be guaranteed to the first 9,000 entries.
“In an effort to always go bigger and better, this year’s hoodie features a soft cloth feel, full zipper, pockets and thumb hole sleeves,” said Tom Licciardello, one of the race organizers from the Merrimack Valley Striders, the host running club.
“It’s really a top shelf commemorative jacket that we think participants -- adults and kids -- are going to love.
“We have plenty now, but only for the first 9,000 registered,” said Licciardello. “So we encourage folks to enter soon.”
As for the Feaster Five staples -- apple pie, pre-race refreshments, Kids K etc. -- they’re all back.
Hosted by the Merrimack Valley Striders (MVS) and managed by DMSE Sports, the Feaster Five’s 5-mile and 5K races will begin at 8:30 a.m. The 5-mile and 5K races, which encourage walkers as well, begin near Brickstone Square on Main St. in Andover at the corner of Route 133 and Route 28.
The Kid’s Fun Run begins at 7:45 a.m., about 200 yards from the starting line at Lower Shawseen Field on York Street. Every child that competes will receive a medal.
Proceeds from the race benefit the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Challenge Unlimited at Ironstone Farm, Bellesini Academy and the Merrimack Valley Striders.
Also, now in its eighth year, the Feaster Walk to 5K program is available to anyone interested in training for the race with a group. Sponsored by MVS, the free program is taking place on every Sunday leading up to the race. The event is geared toward all ages (kids, parents, grandparents) and all fitness levels (casual runners, former runners, walkers) are welcome. The training program begins at 8 a.m. on Sundays at the Feaster Five Race Start (parking lot across from Woodworth Motors).
“We welcome anyone at any fitness level to become involved. It’s a great way to get your Sundays started and train for the event,” said Licciardello.
For those who intend to walk the course, the Feaster Five will continue a tradition started four years ago by providing a dedicated “walker lane,” a rarity for competitive road races.
Last year, about a third of the participants preferred the safety of the walker lane, making it a popular addition to the event.
The race’s “Number Pickup & Expo” will be held Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesdaym Nov. 27 at noon at its traditional location: the newly renovated Andover/North Andover YMCA.
The 2019 Feaster Five will again feature bands and music along the course, digital clocks posted at each mile, and holiday refreshments following the race.
Volunteers also are needed. Detailed information about how to sign up to help on race day can be found on the volunteer page at www.feasterfive.com/Volunteer or by e-mailing Crissy Licciardello at crissyL26@yahoo.com.
Returning as the presenting sponsor for 2019, Schneider Electric is a global specialist in energy management and automation with its North American headquarters in Andover.
“Schneider Electric has stepped up as a phenomenal financial supporter of the Feaster Five,” said Race Director Dave McGillivray of DMSE Sports. “This company is so dedicated to the health and wellness of its employees and many of them take part in the Feaster Five.”
Whirlaway Sports Center also is returning as a Gold Level sponsor. Our newest Gold Sponsor Is Orange Theory Fitness.
To become a sponsor, contact dmse@dmsesports.com.
To enter Feaster Five
To learn more about the race and to register, go to the race’s website at www.FeasterFive.com. Once runners or walkers have registered, they can update their details via the www.myevents.active.com link on the website.
