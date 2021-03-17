New BC coach has impressive background

CHESTNUT HILL -- Director of Athletics Pat Kraft named Earl Grant as the new men's basketball coach at Boston College.
Grant brings an impressive track record to BC after he turned the College of Charleston men’s basketball program into a consistent championship contender in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Under Grant’s leadership, the College of Charleston was one of only 21 NCAA Division I schools to have players drafted in both the 2019 and 2020 NBA Drafts. Grant led the Cougars to a top-four finish in the CAA in each of the last five seasons, including the 2018 regular season and conference tournament championship.
A finalist for the 2019 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award, presented annually to a coach who not only achieves success on the basketball court, but who also displays moral integrity off the court, Grant led the Cougars to a memorable run in 2017-18 that included the program’s second-straight 25-win campaign, an impressive 26-8 overall record and 14-4 mark in Colonial Athletic Association play.
The co-regular-season champions earned the No. 1 seed in the CAA championship and defeated No. 2 seed Northeastern in an overtime thriller to punch the program’s first ticket to the NCAA Tournament since 1999.
Grant is the 13th head coach in Boston College men’s basketball history.
Grant guided the Cougars to three 20-win campaigns and a 67-22 home-court winning record over the previous six years and produced 12 all-conference honorees.
“My family and I are really excited about the opportunity to start a new journey,” Grant said. “I look forward to representing such a prestigious academic institution, to coach in the top basketball conference in America, and do it in one of the best cities in the world."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.