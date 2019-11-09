New England Cross Country: Pinkerton sophomore Brennan shines

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Pinkerton sophomore Luke Brennan was the area’s top finisher at the New England Cross Country Championships Saturday.
Brennan placed 34th in the field of 260 runners from all the New England states except for Massachusetts. He was clocked in 16:29.
Teammate Nolan Preble, a senior, was 53rd in 16:44. Next among the locals were Windham junior Rohan Rai and Sanborn freshman Jared Khalil in 57th and 58th, respectively.
Pinkerton placed ninth among the 30 teams.
Pinkerton senior Meghan Cross, who placed at 16th Meet of Champions, was the only local female to qualify but she didn’t run Saturday.
New England Boys
at Wickham Park, East Hartford, Conn. (3.1 miles)
Team scores (30 teams): 1. LaSalle, Rhode Island 89; 2. Bishop Hendricken 138, 4. Coe Brown 167, 9. Pinkerton 320
Winner/top area finishers (260 finishers): 1. Gavin Sherry (Conard, Conn.) 15:30; 34. Luke Brennan (Pink) 16:29; 53. Nolan Preble (Pink) 16:44; 57. Rohan Rai (Windham) 16:45, 58. Jared Khalil (Sanborn) 16:46; 73. Stephen Connolly (Pink) 16:53; 134. Jackson Mazejka (Salem) 17:22; 141. Zach Plaza (Pink) 17:25
New England Girls
at Wickham Park, East Hartford, Conn. (3.1 miles)
Team scores (30 teams): 1. Champlain Valley, Vermont 142; 7. Bishop Guertin 279, no local teams qualified
Winner/top area finishers (263 finishers): 1. Sofie Matson (Falmouth, Maine) 17:52; no local runners
