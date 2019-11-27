New England Elite team shines at regional

The poor weather Sunday apparently didn't bother the New England Elite (formerly Haverhill Elite) Track Club.
After a successful showing at the previous weekend's USA Track & Field New England Championships in Smithfield, R.I., where both the 11-12 and 13-14 girls captured team titles, New England Elite went on to perform impressively at Sunken Meadow State Park in New York Sunday.
The team qualified all five of its teams and 50 athletes to the National Junior Olympics being held in Madison, WI next month. This is the largest group they’ve qualified to nationals.
Standout performances came from Haverhill High freshman, Finleigh Simonds, taking 5th in the region after a nasty fall at the start and St. John’s Prep freshman Nathan Lopez taking 2nd in the 13-14 boys division.
In the 9-10 age division, Ela Budzinski, 9, of North Andover was crowned the winner and regional champion of the 3k with an impressive time of 11:36. Lyra Graham of Haverhill was 22nd.
Top performers in the 11-12 girls division were Molly Tabb (12th) of Haverhill and Anya Budzinski (16th) of North Andover. The 11-12 girls placed second in the region.
In the 13-14 girls division local top performers were Finleigh Simonds (5th) of Haverhill, Lily Thomas (7th) of Salem, NH, Gabriela Olivieri (30th) of Methuen and Lauren Downer (35th) of Haverhill. They also placed second in the region.
The 11-12 boys division local top performers were Elliot Chisholm (12th) of Windham, Alexander Turrisi (16th) of Haverhill, Robert Budzinski (21st) and Elliot Weir (36th) from North Andover. The boys also placed second in the region.
The 13-14 boys local top performers were Windham freshman Logan Carter (26th), Brock James (39th) of Methuen and Brody Chisholm (41st) of Windham.
Lastly, in the high school division, Morgan Bell of Newton placed 13th, Freddy Coleman of Methuen High placed 4th in 16:41 and Jason Dibble of Methuen High placed 18th.
New England Elite recently changed from the Haverhill Elite Track Club to better represent all the athletes. Many athletes are from surrounding communities in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
