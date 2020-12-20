The New England Elite Track Club out of Haverhill made history recently when its boys 15-16 team became the first New England-based club to capture a high school boys cross country team title when it finished first at the Junior Olympic nationals in Kentucky.
The Elite boys team was led by St. John's Prep's Nathan Lopez, who won his second straight individual national title, having won the 13-14 crown a year ago. He was joined on the squad by Methuen's Freddy Coleman, who was 10th overall, Londonderry's Ryan Young and Matt Griffin, Baxter and Isaac Gower-Hall and Andover's Will Shahbazian.
Also performing exceedingly well for the Elite was the girls 15-18 team led by Haverhill's Finleigh Simonds, who was eighth overall, and included Kate Burrus, Lexi Brent, Elizabeth White, Morgan Bell and Ele Ash. It finished third to win a bronze medal while the girls 13-14 team finished fifth.
Joining Lopez as an individual national champ was North Andover's Ela Budzinski in the 9-10 division. She finished fourth a year ago when she was only 8-years-old and has continued to improve.
Also earning All-American status for the Elite were Young, who was a 17-18 silver medalist, Simonds (for the second straight year), Coleman, Griffin, Brady Preneta (9-10), Lexi Brent (17-18) and Morgan Bell (17-18).
