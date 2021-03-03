Nick Avery knows the excitement and honor of wrestling in the New England Tournament.
Former Timberlane standout Matt Smith of Danville knows it even more.
That’s why, with Avery leading the way, they have taken it upon themselves to organize a club-directed New England Tournament, called Spartan New England, to replace the usual New England event that was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The replacement New Englands are scheduled for April 10-11 at a facility in Hampstead, N.H. It’s being sponsored by the Spartan Combat Wrestling Club.
Avery, who runs the Metro West Club, got the idea in December and then — with the help of Smitty’s Barn and other major clubs like Doughboy — got the ball rolling in January.
“Wrestlers have gone so long without competition, I’ve felt so bad for them,” said Avery. “They’ve been working out and training with nothing to look forward to. They didn’t have an eye on the prize.”
Avery starred at Foxboro, where he had a career record of 125-25, was a New England champ in 2006 and went on to enjoy a fine career at Division 1 Indiana University.
Smith was a superstar prize winner for the Owls, becoming only the second four-time New England champion while compiling a stunning 186-6 record. In four years, he never lost a match in New England.
“Everybody wants to place in New England,” said Smith. “It’s not the same without it.”
Now, thanks to Avery, Smith, the Spartan Club and others, there will be no void. And it appears that the club-based New England, or Spartan New England’s, could be as competitive if not more so than the regular public New England tourney.
To automatically qualify, wrestlers can be a returning New England placer in the public or prep tourney or be an All-State placers. There are then at-large berths available for those deemed talented enough. Freshmen are eligible and the tournament is coed (there is currently one girl qualifier).
There is certainly no overall shortage of interested candidates for each weight class, which will probably have 24-man brackets.
“I was a little nervous about it, if we’d get enough quality wrestlers, but it took off and we’ve had a tremendous response — about 300 so far (for at-large berths),” said Avery. “We’re going to have to cut, which I hate to do.”
Among the local wrestlers expected to participate are Haverhill’s Ben Davoli and freshman Brent Nicolosi, Pelham’s Conor Maslanek, Salem’s George Boudreau, Ryan O’Rourke, Phil Giordano and Matteo Mustapha, Pinkerton’s Jack Mackiernan and Michael Ziniti along with Nick Pallaria, Codey Wild, Anthony Rousseau and Cooper Kelley among a slew from Timberlane.
There will be a few top wrestlers, like Central Catholic 220-pounder Anthony Mears, who won’t be able to participate because of a conflict with football during the Fall 2 season. But, for the most part, Spartan New England it should be an elite event, and right in our backyard to boot.
PERFECT EXECUTION
I’m not sure if I’ve ever experienced a more thorough “big meet” dual victory than the one Timberlane executed Saturday night when it blasted Concord 60-9 in the Division 1 dual-meet state finals.
The Owls had seven pins, a technical fall and a major decision among its 11 wins and its three setbacks were an 8-4 decision and two one-point losses. Avoiding even a major decision much less a single pin against a good team like Concord is remarkable.
Also, the dual-meet tournament went off reasonably well. It’d be great if the NHIAA could somehow continue that alongside the individual tournament.
