NEW ENGLAND WRESTLING

Ethan Ford will no longer be a spectator at the New England Tournament, which begins today and concludes Sunday at Methuen High School.
For three years, he has traveled to Providence to watch his teammates compete at New England, and enjoyed every minute of it.
“It was pretty exciting,” said the North Andover High senior co-captain. “You look out on the mats and see all these great wrestlers. You wonder what it’s like.”
This year, Ford is one of those great wrestlers and he just may be a contender in the 132-pound weight class. He won the Division 2 North sectional and the D2 state meet before finishing second at All-State.
“I’d love to at least place since I’ve never wrestled at New England,” he said. “I was pretty disappointed last year because I was one place from going.”
Ford made sure that he made it to New England this year, dominating the sectional before winning at the Division 2 state meet. He’ll bring a 46-4 record to New England with the knowledge that he’s already accomplished his season goals.
“I wanted to be a sectional champ, a state finalist and place at All-State,” said Ford. “I feel pretty good that I did it all.”
Clearly, while Ford has been a productive wrestler for four years, and enjoyed a fine 44-14 season as a junior, he really stepped it up this year.
According to head coach Larry Coughlin, who often drills with Ford in practice, it’s a matter of being more focused on the ultimate prize.
“He’s just seemed to be really driven this year,” said Coughlin. “He’d come to practice every day with a purpose.”
Agreed Ford: “I’ve become a better wrestler, but I think I wanted it more this year. And I got it in my head that I can wrestle with anyone.”
One of Ford’s opponents at New England could be Timberlane sophomore Codey Wild, who just won New Hampshire’s Meet of Champions.
The two 132-pounders know each other well. They’ve worked out together at Smitty’s Barn and were roommates at a 16-day wrestling camp in Missouri last summer.
Ford’s college plans are uncertain but he wants them to include time on the mat.
“I definitely want to keep wrestling if I can,” said Ford, a second-team All-MVC Division 1 lacrosse goalie last spring. “I’ve had a blast this year. I’ve enjoyed wrestling more than ever.”
That is only natural when, like Ford, you save the best wrestling of your career for the end.
*******************************************
NEW ENGLAND WRESTLING
When: March 7-8
Where: Methuen High School
Admission: $10 per day
Schedule: March 7 — 10 a.m. start, 4 p.m. quarterfinals; March 8 — 11 a.m. semifinals, 2:30 finals
Defending champion: Danbury (Conn.)
Returning local placers: Central Catholic’s Mike Glynn (3rd at 120), Salem’s Matt Adams (5th at 120), Pinkerton’s Sterling McLaughlin (6th at 182), Salem’s Beau Dillon (1st at 195), Pelham’s Conor Maslanek (3rd at 195)
