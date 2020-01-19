New format adds spice to tourney season

Andover High boys basketball coach Dave Fazio has been on Cloud 9 this week. Even after a tough loss to Lawrence High, 67-63, on Tuesday night, and an even tougher one to Lowell Friday night
The MIAA’s Board of Director’s announced its recommendation to the Tournament Management Committee to make sweeping changes to its state tournament playoff format, beginning next fall in 2020-21.
Basically, the best 32 teams in the state, for every sport, will qualify for their state tournaments and be seeded 1 through 32, with the higher-seeded teams hosting for three rounds.
If there are schools ranked higher than 32 that have won as many games as they’ve lost (.500), they will be eligible to play into the main bracket as a play-in team.
Fazio likes that part, the fairness of it all, even hopping on a bus and potentially playing teams from the South Shore or western Mass.
But there is so much more, he said.
“You’re darn right I’m happy,” said Fazio. “Not having to play Central Catholic or St. John’s Prep, again, in our second state tournament game.
“There have been times we’ve met Central for a fourth time. Four times!” said Fazio. “Don’t get me wrong; I love the rivalry. I really do. But do you know how hard that is?”
The North Section, where many of Massachusetts larger high schools are, is a bear in most sports.
Inevitably, MVC teams play MVC teams in the state tournament, as Fazio noted.
“I love our league. I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” said Fazio. “The competition day-in and day-out makes us all better. I can say that for all sports. I’ve seen and coached other sports. We were No. 2 in the (Div. 1) North golf tournament last year. St. John’s Prep was No. 1.”
This is great news for Central Catholic, which is always hearing about being the only private school in a public school league.
In the short term, it gets Central out of the cross-hairs of the other MVC schools, particularly when it comes to the state tournaments.
Central football coach Chuck Adamopoulos is all in on the new plan.
“I hate when you play teams in the state tournament that you played during the year, especially in the early rounds,” said Adamopoulos. “I know that could still happen, but the odds are better that you will see other teams. We’re excited.”
One of the incredible benefits could be two local teams meeting, get this, for a state championship.
“Wouldn’t it be incredible to see Andover playing Central Catholic for a state championship, in any sport?” said Andover athletic director Bill Martin.
If it happened in boys’ basketball, Fazio’s head might explode.
“Yup, it probably would,” said Fazio. “But for a state title? I’ll play anyone. Even Central.”
