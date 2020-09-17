The moment is very nearly here.
After a summer of uncertainty and doubt, the schedules are finally out and New Hampshire high school football teams are set to kick off their regular seasons.
Salem and Pinkerton will play their first games on Sept. 25, while Timberlane, Pelham and Sanborn open play a day later. Windham, which recently had to return to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases, is still waiting to find out when its season will start.
Most schools will play five games, barring incident, and a state tournament is planned. New Hampshire is the only New England state playing football this fall.
“We’re so exciting for the season to finally start,” said Salem co-captain Jake Brady. “The whole team is amped up and ready to compete. It’s been weird losing locker room time and having to wear masks when we aren’t on the field, but we’re thankful to play football.”
Each school will make its own guidelines for fans at games. Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said the Owls will allow two tickets per family for the first few weeks, then reevaluate.
DIVISION 1
Salem, led by first-year head coach Steve Abraham, will face its first major test in Week 2, when the Blue Devils travel to defending Division 1 state champion Londonderry on Oct. 3.
In Week 4, Salem will renew one of New Hampshire’s biggest rivalries, visiting Pinkerton on Oct. 16. The Blue Devils have won four straight regular season games (2016-19) against Pinkerton, but the Astros beat the Blue Devils in the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.
Top returnerss for the Blue Devils include Brady, an All-New Hampshire Division 1 South linebacker/fullback, and QB Kaleb Bates (521 yards, 7 TDs passing).
“With the season being pushed back, the excitement for the first game is ever higher,” said Salem co-captain Noah Poulin. “The new rules and regulations make playing football very different, but we’re ready for football.”
Pinkerton will open the season with revenge on its mind, traveling to face archrival Londonderry next Friday. The Lancers beat the Astros for the first time since 2001 in the regular season, then beat them again in the state tournament.
The Astros should return All-NH Division 1 South fullback/linebacker Evan Wilson (6 rushing TDs last season) and QB Nathan Campos who impressed last year against Timberlane.
Windham coach Jack Byrne said his team is waiting for updates, but they’re, “Dying to play.”
DIVISION 2/3
It will be a year of change for Timberlane, which has moved down to Division 2 after a winless 2019 season in Division 1.
“Moving to Division 2 should be a good opportunity for us,” said Owls quad-captain Nick Matthews. “There are a lot of great teams in Division 2. We’re looking forward to competing in every game and having a great season.”
The Owl open on Sept. 26 at Plymouth. In Week 3, they travel to perennial power St. Thomas. Top returners for the Owls include receiver Robert Olson (443 receiving yards last year) and defensive back Caleb Vlack.
“These past couple of months have been very difficult on everyone,” said quad-captain Devon Simmons. “Simply the idea of playing a football game in a week has me itching in my boots. This year is huge for our program.”
Pelham and Sanborn open against each another Sept. 26 at Pelham. Sanborn returns promising running back Tavante Thornton (336 rushing yards). Pelham, now in Division 3 after going 7-3 in Division 2 last year, returns defensive lineman/tight end Zach Jones.
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
New Hampshire Schedules
SALEM
Sept. 25: Alvirne, 7 p.m.; Oct. 3: at Londonderry, 1 p.m.; Oct. 9: Merrimack, 7 p.m.; Oct. 16: at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Oct. 24: at Windham, 1 p.m.*
PINKERTON
Sept. 25: at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Oct. 2: Nashua South, 7 p.m.; Oct. 9: Windham, 7 p.m.*; Oct. 16: Salem, 7 p.m.; Oct. 23: at Bedford, 7 p.m.
TIMBERLANE
Sept. 26: at Plymouth, 2 p.m.; Oct. 2: Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 10: at St. Thomas, 6 p.m.; Oct. 16: at Hollis-Brookline, 7 p.m.; Oct. 23: Souhegan, 6 p.m.
SANBORN
Sept. 26: at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Oct. 2: at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 10: Hollis-Brookline, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 17: Campbell, 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 24: Manchester West, 1:30 p.m.
PELHAM
Sept. 26: Sanborn, 6 p.m.; Oct. 9: at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Oct. 23: at Laconia, 7 p.m.; Oct. 31: Winnisquam, 1 p.m.
*— Windham’s football schedule is still undetermined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.