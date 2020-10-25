New Hampshire Football: Salem, Pelham enter state tournament red hot

The scene is set for the New Hampshire football “open” state tournaments, after the opening matchups were announced on Sunday.
Salem (3-1) will kick off the Division 1 tournament on Friday, hosting Alvirne (0-4) at 7 p.m.
The Blue Devils closed out the coronavirus-shortened regular season by beating Windham 26-14 on Saturday, their second straight win. Alvirne has been outscored 179-25 this fall. The Broncos fell to Merrimack 51-7 on Friday — the same team Salem beat 48-13 on Oct. 16.
Windham (0-3) will face a tough task in its Division 1 tourney opener, traveling to Londonderry (3-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Jaguars fell to the Lancers 41-0 on Oct. 16. But Londonderry is coming off its first loss since 2018, falling to Nashua North 36-7 on Friday.
In Division 2, Timberlane (2-3) will host Sanborn (0-5) on Friday (6:30 p.m.) The game is a rematch of an Oct. 2 meeting that the Owls won 42-14.
Pelham (5-0) enters the Division 3 tournament as the favorite, and will open play by hosting Campbell (2-3) on Friday at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Campbell had won two straight before falling to Trinity 36-0 on Saturday.
Perennial powerhouse Pinkerton will not participate in the state tournament after its season was cancelled two weeks ago due to a positive COVID-19 test at the high school.
