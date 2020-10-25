New Hampshire Football: Salem, Pelham enter state tournament red hot

TIM JEAN/Staff photoDante Fernandes, here running against Windham last week, and Salem will open the Division 1 tournament by hosting Alvirne on Friday night. The Jaguars will travel to Londonderry on Saturday.

 Tim Jean

The scene is set for the New Hampshire football “open” state tournaments, after the opening matchups were announced on Sunday.  

Salem (3-1) will kick off the Division 1 tournament on Friday, hosting Alvirne (0-4) at 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils closed out the coronavirus-shortened regular season by beating Windham 26-14 on Saturday, their second straight win. Alvirne has been outscored 179-25 this fall. The Broncos fell to Merrimack 51-7 on Friday — the same team Salem beat 48-13 on Oct. 16.

Windham (0-3) will face a tough task in its Division 1 tourney opener, traveling to Londonderry (3-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Jaguars fell to the Lancers 41-0 on Oct. 16. But Londonderry is coming off its first loss since 2018, falling to Nashua North 36-7 on Friday.

In Division 2, Timberlane (2-3) will host Sanborn (0-5) on Friday (6:30 p.m.) The game is a rematch of an Oct. 2 meeting that the Owls won 42-14.

Pelham (5-0) enters the Division 3 tournament as the favorite, and will open play by hosting Campbell (2-3) on Friday at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Campbell had won two straight before falling to Trinity 36-0 on Saturday.

Perennial powerhouse Pinkerton will not participate in the state tournament after its season was cancelled two weeks ago due to a positive COVID-19 test at the high school.

