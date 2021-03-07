Boys Basketball
Sanborn 72, Coe-Brown 67
Division 2 Quarterfinals
Sanborn (72): D.Khalil 14, Pugh 2, J.Khalil 22, Bush 9, Allen 16, Thornton 9, Butler 0. Totals 27-6-72
3-pointers: Bush 2. J.Khalil 4, D.Khalil 2, Allen 2, Thornton
Coe-Brown: 8 16 21 16 6 — 67
Sanborn (10-4): 17 10 16 18 11 — 72
Pelham 56, Manchester West 55
Division 2 Quarterfinals
Pelham (56): J.Herrling 3, Cawthron 4, J.Travis 4, D.Herrling 11, Jones 11, McGlinchey 11, Dumont 12. Totals 21-6—56
3-pointers: McGlinchey 3, Dumont 2, D.Herrling 2, J Herrling 1
Manchester West (5-9): 10 13 14 18 — 55
Pelham (15-1): 10 12 17 17 — 56
Girls Basketball
Bishop Brady 61, Timberlane 38
Division 2 First Round
Timberlane (38): Collins 9-0-18, Parker 3-3-9, Fox 2-1-3, Genest 1-0-2, Bonanno 1-0-2, O’Connor 1-0-2, Power 0-1-1, Cook 0-1-1, Sciacca 0-0-0, Brooks 0-0-0, Raiti 0-0-0, Little 0-0-0, Ferrari-Henry 0-0-0
3-pointers: None
Bishop Brady: 22 10 20 9 — 61
Timberlane (1-11): 5 5 11 17 — 38
Windham 45, Merrimack 30
Division 2 First Round
Windham (45): Weeks 0-0-0, Hughes 3-0-6, Tsetsilas 1-0-3, Smith 1-1-3, Minotti 0-0-0, Husson 4-5-13, Amari 4-2-10, Dempsey 4-2-10. Totals 17-10-453-pointers: Tsetsilas
Windham (9-4): 8 18 6 13 — 45
Merrimack: 4 9 6 11 — 30
Pelham 54, Manchester West 26
Pelham (54): Walsh 2, Jordyn Galgay 5, Carney 17, Taylor Galgay 5, Allard 4, Becotte 18, Cantacesso 2, Higginbottom 0, Joncas 1.
3-pointers: Tallie Carney 5, Jordan Galgay, Jordyn Galgay
Manchester West: 15 4 3 4 — 26
Pelham (13-2): 8 13 19 14 — 54
Londonderry 35, Salem 28
Division 1 First Round
Salem (28): Dominguez 2, Emerson 9, Boucher 2, Wall 15, Lakos 0, Hinchey 0, Moniz 0, Pazzanese 0, McGibbon 0, Olson 0. Totals 10-3-28 Londonderry (35): McGurn 4, Furlong 8, Rourke 13, Schmitt 3, Chau 5, Clegg 2. Totals 14-5-35
3-pointers: SALEM — Wall 4, Emerson Londonderry — Furlong 2Salem (1-12): 6 2 12 8 — 28
Londonderry: 11 4 9 11 — 35
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton 6, Concord 2
Concord: 1 1 0 — 2
Pinkerton (6-2): 2 1 3 — 6
N.H. Quarterfinals Goals: Molly Fahey 2, Jordan Wasiejko, Lauren Riviere, other goals unavailable
