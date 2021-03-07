Boys Basketball

Sanborn 72, Coe-Brown 67

Division 2 Quarterfinals

Sanborn (72): D.Khalil 14, Pugh 2, J.Khalil 22, Bush 9, Allen 16, Thornton 9, Butler 0. Totals 27-6-72

3-pointers: Bush 2. J.Khalil 4, D.Khalil 2, Allen 2, Thornton

Coe-Brown:  8 16 21 16  6 — 67

Sanborn (10-4): 17 10 16 18 11 — 72

Pelham 56, Manchester West 55

Division 2 Quarterfinals

Pelham (56): J.Herrling 3, Cawthron 4, J.Travis 4, D.Herrling 11, Jones 11, McGlinchey 11, Dumont 12. Totals 21-6—56

3-pointers: McGlinchey 3, Dumont 2, D.Herrling 2, J Herrling 1

Manchester West (5-9): 10 13 14 18 — 55

Pelham (15-1): 10 12 17 17 — 56

Girls Basketball

Bishop Brady 61, Timberlane 38

Division 2 First Round

Timberlane (38): Collins 9-0-18, Parker 3-3-9, Fox 2-1-3, Genest 1-0-2, Bonanno 1-0-2, O’Connor 1-0-2, Power 0-1-1, Cook 0-1-1, Sciacca 0-0-0, Brooks 0-0-0, Raiti 0-0-0, Little 0-0-0, Ferrari-Henry 0-0-0

3-pointers: None

Bishop Brady: 22 10 20  9 — 61

Timberlane (1-11):  5  5 11 17 — 38

Windham 45, Merrimack 30

Division 2 First Round

Windham (45): Weeks 0-0-0, Hughes 3-0-6, Tsetsilas 1-0-3, Smith 1-1-3, Minotti 0-0-0, Husson 4-5-13, Amari 4-2-10, Dempsey 4-2-10. Totals 17-10-453-pointers: Tsetsilas

Windham (9-4): 8 18 6 13 — 45

Merrimack: 4  9 6 11 — 30

Pelham 54, Manchester West 26

Pelham (54): Walsh 2, Jordyn Galgay 5, Carney 17, Taylor Galgay 5, Allard 4, Becotte 18, Cantacesso 2, Higginbottom 0, Joncas 1.

3-pointers: Tallie Carney 5, Jordan Galgay, Jordyn Galgay

Manchester West: 15  4  3  4 — 26

Pelham (13-2):  8 13 19 14 — 54

Londonderry 35, Salem 28

Division 1 First Round

Salem (28): Dominguez 2, Emerson 9, Boucher 2, Wall 15, Lakos 0, Hinchey 0, Moniz 0, Pazzanese 0, McGibbon 0, Olson 0. Totals 10-3-28 Londonderry (35): McGurn 4, Furlong 8, Rourke 13, Schmitt 3, Chau 5, Clegg 2. Totals 14-5-35

3-pointers: SALEM — Wall 4, Emerson Londonderry — Furlong 2Salem (1-12):  6 2 12  8 — 28

Londonderry: 11 4  9 11 — 35

Girls Ice Hockey

Pinkerton 6, Concord 2

Concord: 1 1 0 — 2

Pinkerton (6-2): 2 1 3 — 6

N.H. Quarterfinals Goals: Molly Fahey 2, Jordan Wasiejko, Lauren Riviere, other goals unavailable

