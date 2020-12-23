Clay Legault realizes that nothing is guaranteed.
But perhaps no one wants to make sure that Merrimack College plays four football games in March, as planned, than the 6-foot-5, 325-pound senior offensive tackle from Manchester, N.H.
A late bloomer by his own admission, Legault, as well as Merrimack head coach Dan Curran, feels that he has the talent to play football at the next level — in the NFL. But he also thinks he needs to first add to his resume, which includes 30 straight starts on an offensive line that has helped fuel some big offensive numbers.
“There have been teams who have reached out for film, but I feel that the four games in the spring will be an indication that I can play,” said Legault, who played his high school ball for Manchester Memorial. “I’m going to do everything in my power to do my best and make a big impression.”
Because all players will be eligible to play an extra year due to the pandemic, Legault will likely also play for Merrimack in the fall as he completes a master’s degree in criminal justice. But he realizes that he can’t wait to get scouts to notice.
That’s is why the absence of games in the fall was tough to take.
“It took a toll on us mentally,” said Legault. “We were practicing and not playing any games. There was talk that we might get a couple of games in, but it never happened.”
That Legault is at the point where he is eager to show scouts his pro potential would not have seemed possible when he first arrived at Merrimack. He was a raw 6-2, 295-pounder who was hardly ready for big time football.
“I would definitely agree I’m a late bloomer,” said Legault when told that Curran had so described him. “I think I was underdeveloped in high school but coach Curran saw potential and has really developed my technique. That’s been a 100% difference.”
It also doesn’t hurt that Legault is an avid weightlifter with tremendous strength. Partly by working out with his dad, Clayton, who played high school football for Salem, N.H., and was a Division 1 wrestler, Legault now bench presses a humongous 465 pounds (second best on the team) with a squat high of 545.
Like his father, Legault wrestled in high school, but only for a time.
“I had a really good junior year (wrestling) and for a year it was my favorite sport,” said Legault. “But I could see that my future was in football if I wanted to go to the next level, so I didn’t wrestle as a senior.
“But wrestling definitely helped me for football. It made me tougher and it transitions well.”
Since giving up wrestling, Legault has been on a mission to elevate his game on the football field. It’s a mission that has clearly been a success for both him and Merrimack.
*****************************************************
Three for the pros?
Clay Legault isn’t the only Merrimack College football player who head coach Dan Curran feels has a shot at playing in the NFL. He also singles out another offensive lineman, 6-2, 315-pound graduate student Sam Cooper, and defensive back Jovan Grant, a redshirt junior.
Cooper, who began his collegiate career at the University of Maine, can bench press a team-best 495 pounds and is extremely tough while the athletic Grant is a playmaker with an attitude that Curran compares to former NFL star Ronnie Lott.
