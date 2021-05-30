New Hampshire spring tournament schedules

Weather permitting, Salem pitcher Gavin Forbes and the rest of the Blue Devils are scheduled to open the Division 1 tournament today against Windham. 

BASEBALL

Division 1

Round 1, Monday’s game

Salem at Windham, 11 a.m.

Prelim, Thursday’s games

Salem-Windham winner at Londonderry, 4 p.m.

Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

June 9, 4 p.m.

Championship at Holman Stadium

June 12, 11 a.m.

Division 2

Round 1, Monday’s games

Sanborn at Pembroke, 10 a.m.

Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, noon

Prelim, Thursday’s games

Sanborn-Pembroke winner at Oyster River, 4 p.m.

Hollis-Brookline/Pelham winner at Milford, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

June 9, 4 p.m.

Championship at Holman Stadium

June 12, 2 p.m.

LACROSSE

BOYS

Division 1

Prelim, Thursday’s game

Salem at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Saturday’s game

Salem-Pinkerton winner at Londonderry, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

June 8, 5 p.m.

Championship at Bedford High School

June 12, 4:30 p.m.

Division 2

Round 1, Monday’s game

Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 5 p.m.

Prelim, Wednesday’s games

Hollis-Brookline/Windham winner at Keene, 5 p.m.

Timberlane at Alvirne, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

June 9, 5 p.m.

Championship at Bedford High School

June 12, 7:30 p.m.

Division 3

Prelim, Thursday’s game

Pelham at Milford, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Saturday’s game

Pelham-Milford winner vs. Campbell-Trinity winner, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

June 9, 5 p.m.

Championship at Laconia High School

June 12, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

Division 1

Prelim, Monday’s game

Salem at Londonderry, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals, Wednesday’s game

Salem-Londonderry winner at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, 5 p.m.

Championship at Exeter High School

June 8, 7 p.m.

Division 2

Prelim, Wednesday’s game

Timberlane at Windham, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Saturday’s game

Timberlane-Windham winner vs. Alvirne/Hollis-Brookline winner, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

June 7, 5 p.m.

Championship at Bedford High School

June 9, 7 p.m.

Division 3

Prelim, Monday’s game

Pelham at Milford, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Wednesday’s game

Pelham-Milford winner vs. Trinity-Campbell winner, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, 5 p.m.

Championship at Laconia High School

June 8, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Division 1

Round 1, Monday’s game

Windham at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Prelim, Wednesday’s games

Windham-Pinkerton winner at Londonderry, 4 p.m.

Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, 4 p.m.

Semifinals

June 9, 4 p.m.

Championship at Rivier College

June 12, 2 p.m.

Division 2

Round 1, Monday’s game at Rivier University

Pelham vs. Souhegan, 7 p.m.

Prelim, Wednesday’s games

Sanborn at Oyster River, 3 p.m.

Pelham-Souhegan winner at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s games

Sanborn-Oyster River winner vs. Coe-Brown-Pembroke winner, 4 p.m.

Pelham-Souhegan/Hollis-Brookline winner vs. Manchester West-Milford winner, 5 p.m.

Semifinals

June 9, 4 p.m.

Championship at Rivier College

June 12, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1

Prelim, Friday’s games

Windham at Souhegan, 6 p.m.

Salem at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

Timberlane at Londonderry, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

June 8

Windham-Souhegan winner vs. Hollis-Brookline/Bishop Guertin winner, 6 p.m.

Salem-Pinkerton winner vs. Timberlane-Hollis Brookline winner, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

June 10, 5 p.m.

Championship

June 12, 6 p.m.

