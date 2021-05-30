New Hampshire spring tournament schedules

BASEBALL
Division 1
Round 1, Monday’s game
Salem at Windham, 11 a.m.
Prelim, Thursday’s games
Salem-Windham winner at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Timberlane at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
June 9, 4 p.m.
Championship at Holman Stadium
June 12, 11 a.m.
Division 2
Round 1, Monday’s games
Sanborn at Pembroke, 10 a.m.
Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, noon
Prelim, Thursday’s games
Sanborn-Pembroke winner at Oyster River, 4 p.m.
Hollis-Brookline/Pelham winner at Milford, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
June 9, 4 p.m.
Championship at Holman Stadium
June 12, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
BOYS
Division 1
Prelim, Thursday’s game
Salem at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Saturday’s game
Salem-Pinkerton winner at Londonderry, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
June 8, 5 p.m.
Championship at Bedford High School
June 12, 4:30 p.m.
Division 2
Round 1, Monday’s game
Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 5 p.m.
Prelim, Wednesday’s games
Hollis-Brookline/Windham winner at Keene, 5 p.m.
Timberlane at Alvirne, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
June 9, 5 p.m.
Championship at Bedford High School
June 12, 7:30 p.m.
Division 3
Prelim, Thursday’s game
Pelham at Milford, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Saturday’s game
Pelham-Milford winner vs. Campbell-Trinity winner, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
June 9, 5 p.m.
Championship at Laconia High School
June 12, 5 p.m.
GIRLS
Division 1
Prelim, Monday’s game
Salem at Londonderry, 10 a.m.
Quarterfinals, Wednesday’s game
Salem-Londonderry winner at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, 5 p.m.
Championship at Exeter High School
June 8, 7 p.m.
Division 2
Prelim, Wednesday’s game
Timberlane at Windham, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Saturday’s game
Timberlane-Windham winner vs. Alvirne/Hollis-Brookline winner, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
June 7, 5 p.m.
Championship at Bedford High School
June 9, 7 p.m.
Division 3
Prelim, Monday’s game
Pelham at Milford, 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Wednesday’s game
Pelham-Milford winner vs. Trinity-Campbell winner, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, 5 p.m.
Championship at Laconia High School
June 8, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Division 1
Round 1, Monday’s game
Windham at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Prelim, Wednesday’s games
Windham-Pinkerton winner at Londonderry, 4 p.m.
Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
June 9, 4 p.m.
Championship at Rivier College
June 12, 2 p.m.
Division 2
Round 1, Monday’s game at Rivier University
Pelham vs. Souhegan, 7 p.m.
Prelim, Wednesday’s games
Sanborn at Oyster River, 3 p.m.
Pelham-Souhegan winner at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s games
Sanborn-Oyster River winner vs. Coe-Brown-Pembroke winner, 4 p.m.
Pelham-Souhegan/Hollis-Brookline winner vs. Manchester West-Milford winner, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
June 9, 4 p.m.
Championship at Rivier College
June 12, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1
Prelim, Friday’s games
Windham at Souhegan, 6 p.m.
Salem at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Timberlane at Londonderry, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
June 8
Windham-Souhegan winner vs. Hollis-Brookline/Bishop Guertin winner, 6 p.m.
Salem-Pinkerton winner vs. Timberlane-Hollis Brookline winner, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
June 10, 5 p.m.
Championship
June 12, 6 p.m.
