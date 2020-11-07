YESTERDAY’S RESULTS
FOOTBALL
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Salem 21, Londonderry 13
Division 3 Semifinals
Pelham 14, Monadnock 10
BOYS SOCCER
Division 1 Finals
Windham 3, Winnacunnet 0
TOMORROW’S GAMES
GOLF
at Shaker Hills CC
Mass. State Championships
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 Finals
Windham at Exeter, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
FOOTBALL
Times and locations TBA
Division 1 Semifinals
Salem vs. Nashua North
Division 2 Semifinals
Timberlane vs. Souhegan
Division 3 Finals
Pelham vs. Stevens
