YESTERDAY’S RESULTS

FOOTBALL

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Salem 21, Londonderry 13

Division 3 Semifinals

Pelham 14, Monadnock 10

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 Finals

Windham 3, Winnacunnet 0

TOMORROW’S GAMES

GOLF

at Shaker Hills CC

Mass. State Championships

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 Finals

Windham at Exeter, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

FOOTBALL

Times and locations TBA

Division 1 Semifinals

Salem vs. Nashua North

Division 2 Semifinals

Timberlane vs. Souhegan

Division 3 Finals

Pelham vs. Stevens

