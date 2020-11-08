YESTERDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 Finals
Exeter 5, Windham 0
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
FOOTBALL
Division 1 Semifinals
Salem at Nashua North, 1 p.m.
Division 2 Semifinals
Timberlane at Souhegan, 1 p.m.
Division 3 Finals
Stevens at Pelham, 1 p.m.
Methuen, Mass. - Samuel James Maranto, age 88, of Methuen, Mass., peacefully passed away on Thursday, November, 5, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late James and Clara (Lattore) Maranto, he was born in Lawrence, Mass., on October 29, 1932. Raised and educate…
