SUNDAY, NOV. 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Windham 2, Salem 1
MONDAY, NOV. 2
FOOTBALL
Division 3 First Round
Campbell at Pelham, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4
BOYS SOCCER
Division 1 Semifinals
Windham at Hanover, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 Semifinals
Windham at Dover, time TBA
SATURDAY, NOV. 7
CROSS COUNTRY
at Nashua South
Meet of Champions
FOOTBALL
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Londonderry at Salem, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, NOV. 8
GOLF
at Shaker Hills CC
Mass. State Championships
SATURDAY, NOV. 14
CROSS COUNTRY
at Thetford, Vermont
New England Championships
