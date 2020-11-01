SUNDAY, NOV. 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Windham 2, Salem 1

MONDAY, NOV. 2

FOOTBALL

Division 3 First Round

Campbell at Pelham, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 Semifinals

Windham at Hanover, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 Semifinals

Windham at Dover, time TBA

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

CROSS COUNTRY

at Nashua South

Meet of Champions

FOOTBALL

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Londonderry at Salem, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

GOLF

at Shaker Hills CC

Mass. State Championships

SATURDAY, NOV. 14

CROSS COUNTRY

at Thetford, Vermont

New England Championships

