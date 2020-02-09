On indoor track’s biggest stage, Conor Seleny once again willed Pinkerton to victory.
The senior won the 300, was second in the 55 hurdles and anchored the winning 4x200 relay, leading Pinkerton to its third straight New Hampshire Division 1 indoor track Championship title on Sunday at Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College.
The Astros took the crown with 67 points, well ahead of No. 2 Nashua North (51.5).
“It’s so exciting to win again!” said Astros head coach Ian French. “We have an unbelievable streak of 8 out of the last 9. But when this meet comes, it still gets us fired up like it’s the first one ever.”
Seleny, a returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star, once again led the way. He took the 300 in 35.64, was second in the hurdles in 7.57 and teamed with Ben Fleming, Ryan Dane and Patrick Cotnoir to win the 4x200 (1:32.09).
“Seleny had a huge day,” said French. “Running below 7.6 in the hurdles and 36.00 in the 300 is absolutely flying. Then anchoring that relay was amazing.”
Dane also took second in the long jump (21-5) and sixth in the dash (6.81). Fleming was third in the dash (6.69) and fifth in the 300 (36.84). Astro Zach Plaza added a second in the 1,000 (2:33.79).
“Zach ran great and just missed our school record in the 1,000,” said French. “Nolan Preble taking fourth in the 3,000 (9:09.82) after being seeded 11th was huge. I love seeing the guys that work so hard have it all come together on the big stage.”
Salem’s Owen Gormley grabbed a second in the shot put with a heave of 51-7.75.
Leading the local Division 1 girls was Salem’s Katya Rojco. The Eagle-Tribune All-Star placed third in the 55 hurdles (9.04) and fourth in the long jump (16-9.5).
For Pinkerton, Olivia Welch, Molly McGaffigan, Mariesa Preble and Macy Graves teamed to win the 4x800 (9:56.17). Emily Lesburt added a third in the high jump (5-2).
CERAMI, ELIE LEAD DIVISION 2 CHAMPS
Quinn Cerami won the 300 meter (36.49) and led the champion 4x200 relay, helping Windham take second-place as a team at the New Hampshire Division 2 indoor track championship. The Jaguars (61 points) finished behind just Oyster River (68 points).
“Quinn is the unquestioned leader of this team,” said Jags coach Ryan O’Connor. “We asked him to do the toughest thing a sprinter can do, run the dash, the 300, the 4x400 and the 4x200. You have to be a very special athlete to do something like that, and he came back with an amazing performance.”
Cerami teamed with Andrew Abirached, Alesandro Jacobellis and Curtis Shattuck to take the 4x200 (1:35.54).
Adding individual gold was Jaguar Braeden Manti, who won the 55 dash (6.66).
“Braeden is new to track this year and we tried to bring him along slowly,” said O’Connor. “Today he implemented everything, and let his natural ability take over. It was very impressive for a sophomore.”
Pelham’s John Elie also took home a pair of titles. He won the 55 hurdles (7.73) and teamed with Cameron Dufault, Ryan Miller and Dylan Foss to win the 4x400 (3:35.46).
“We knew going into the meet that John was the favorite (in the hurdles),” said Pelham coach Brandon Hannon. “He just needed to stay focused and run his race to win. And the 4x200 got out fast and took the win.”
Windham’s Hannah Monahan claimed the only girls individual title, taking the high jump (5-10).
“That win came a little out of nowhere,” said O’Connor. “We don’t practice the high jump that much. But she has worked so hard, used her speed training, and I’m so proud of her.”
Pelham’s 4x200 (Jackelyn Cawthron, Cassie Hemmerdinger, Paige Hurst, Gwenyth Dahlinger) was first in 1:50.43.
NH Division 1 Boys Meet
Top team scores plus locals (16 teams scored): 1. Pinkerton 67, 2. Nashua North 51.5, 3. Bedford 48.5, 4. Winnacunnet 43; 14. Salem 9
Top-6 area placers:
55 meter dash: 3. Ben Fleming (Pinkerton) 6.69, 6. Ryan Dane (Pink) 6.81; 300: 1. Conor Seleny 35.64, 5. Fleming (Pink) 36.84; 1,000: 2. Zach Plaza (Pink) 2:33.79; 3,000: 5. Nolan Preble (Pink) 9:09.82, 6. Luke Brennan (Pink) 9:11.79; 55 hurdles: 2. Conor Seleny (Pink) 7.57, 6. Jayson Choy (Pink) 8.35; 4x200: 1. Pinkerton (Fleming, Dane, Patrick Cotnoir, Seleny) 1:32.09; HJ: 4. Jacob Spezzaferri (Pink) 5-10; LJ: 2. Dane (Pink) 21-5, 4. Nick Tagalakis (Pink) 20-8.5, 5. Colton Boursier (Pink) 20-8.25, 6. Thomas Ahlers (Salem) 19-7; SP: 2. Owen Gormley (Sal) 51-7.75
NH Division 2 Boys Meet
Top team scores plus locals (24 teams scored): 1. Oyster River 68, 2. Windham 61, 3. Coe-Brown 52, 4. Portsmouth 43, 5. Pelham 34; 20. Sanborn 3
Top-6 area finishers:
55 meter dash: 1. Braeden Manti (Windham) 6.66, 6. Andrew Abirached (Wind) 6.91; 300: 1. Quinn Cerami (Wind) 36.49, 3. Landon Neal (Wind) 37.31; 600: 3. JP Wallace (Wind) 1:28.86, 5. Cameron Dufault (Pelham) 1:29.05; 1,000: 3. Rohan Rai (Wind) 2:40.91; 55 hurdles: 1. John Elie (Pelham) 7.73; 4x200: 1. Windham (Abirached, Cerami, Alesandro Jacobellis, Curtis Shattuck) 1:35.54; 4x400: 1. Pelham (Dufault, Ryan Miller, Dylan Foss, Elie) 3:35.46, 6. Windham 3:43.62; HJ: 3. Dylan Foss (Pel) 6-0, 5. Max Lussier (Sanborn) 5-10; LJ: 2. Foss (Pel) 20-11.75, 3. Shattuck (Wind) 20-7; SP: 4. Abirached (Wind) 43-11.5, 6. Zach Cardoso (San) 40-5.75
NH Division 1 Girls Meet
Top team scores plus locals (16 teams scored): 1. Exeter 104, 2. Nashua North 57, 3. Bedford 45, 4. Bishop Guertin 39, 5. Pinkerton 38; 7. Salem 19
Top-6 area placers:
600: 3. Sylvia Caddell (Salem) 1:41.54, 4. Macy Graves (Pinkerton) 1:41.58; 1,000: 6. Mariesa Preble (Pink) 3:12.12; 1,500: 6. Meghan Cross (Pink) 5:14.32; 3,000: 3. Meghan Cross (Pink) 10:39.56; 55 hurdles: 3. Katya Rojco (Sal) 9.04; 4x400: 3. Pinkerton 4:17.87, 5. Salem 4:21.31; 4x800: 1. Pinkerton (Olivia Welch, Molly McGaffigan, Preble, Macy Graves) 9:56.17, HJ: 3. Emily Lesburt (Pink) 5-2; LJ: 4. Rojco (Sal) 16-9.5; SP: 4. Adrianna Buccieri (Pink) 33-0.75
NH Division 2 Girls Meet
Top team scores plus locals (25 teams scored):1. Portsmouth 79, 2. Oyster River 40, 3. Hanover 39.50; 8. Pelham 18, 10. Windham 15, 13. Sanborn 10
Top-6 area finishers:
55 meter dash: 3. Gwenyth Dahlinger (Pelham) 7.67; 300: 5. Paige Hurst (Pel) 43.72; 1,000: 5. Abby Hughes (Windham) 3:18.00; 4x200: 1. Pelham (Jackelyn Cawthron, Cassie Hemmerdinger, Hurst, Dahlinger) 1:50.43, 5 Windham 1:53.81; 4x800: 6. Windham 10:37.60; HJ: 1. Hannah Monahan (Wind) 5-10, 3. Kaylen LaChapelle (Sanborn) 5-0; LJ: 4. LaChapelle (San) 16-3
