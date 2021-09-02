COVID wreaked havoc on all sorts of things last year and one of them was the Pinkerton girls volleyball team, which was off to a promising 5-2 start before its season was shut down.
With five returning starters, all seniors, the Astros can gain some redemption this year. All-around setter Ella Koelb leads the way for a team that features plenty of size up front, with 5-foot-11 Morgan Stevens back at middle hitter. Lily Heywood is a solid outside hitter.
One of the teams the Astros will need to contend with is Windham, which returns Cassie Faria and Ava Mayo up front and is always tough. The Jaguars were 6-2 last year.
Salem will rebuild under new coach Sean Stewart while Timberlane will strive to improve upon last year’s 3-5 record under second-year coach Danielle Stoodley. Pelham also has a new coach in Jessica Makara, the former Presentation of Mary coach.
Division 1
Pinkerton
Coach Todd Royce: (13th year, 160-66)
2020 record: 5-2
Top returnees: Ella Koelb, Sr., 5-9, setter; Lily Heywood, Sr., 5-9, OH; Lexa Galler, Sr., 5-7, RS; Sierra Edgecomb, Sr., 5-5, DS; Morgan Stevens, Sr., 5-11, MH
Other returnees: Leah Cincotta, Sr., 5-3, setter; Abigail Leppert, Sr., 6-1, MH; Jenna Moyer, Sr., 5-9, RS
Promising newcomers: Sophia Phaneuf, Jr., 5-6, OH; Emma Morin, Jr., 5-5, DS; Sarah Bolduc, Soph., 5-10, OH; Cali Miller, Frosh., 5-9, MH
Fast facts: Sierra Edgecomb, who played on the outside last year, will be a defensive player this year. Last year’s defensive ace, Reese Asselin, is playing at St. Anselm this year.
Salem
Coach Sean Stewart (1st year)
2019 record: 1-6
Returnees: Kaylee Aborn, Sr., 5-4, defense; Arianna Cabrera, Sr., 4-11, defense; Kelsey Cruz, Sr., 5-3, defense; Rebecca Huyck, Sr., 5-11, hitter; Katie Jamer, Sr., 5-4, setter; Sarah Moran, Sr., 4-9, defense; Bryanna Paris, Sr., 5-4, setter; Bailey Sacco, Sr., 5-7, hitter; Addison Lucier, Soph. 5-6; Hitter
Promising newcomers: Gracelyn Cabrera, Jr., 5-3, setter; Makayla Espinal, Jr., 5-7, hitter; Madyson Paradis, Jr., 5-9, hitter; Gabriella Thompson, Soph., 5-8, hitter; Lily Amiss, Frosh., 5-7, hitter; Madison Mohan, Frosh., 5-6, hitter
Fast facts: Sean Stewart replaces John Roemer, who stepped down after 10 years and a 112-56 record. Stewart is a former Salem standout who played on four years of an undefeated state championship teams as well as a championship Lattitude 42 club team and was a three-year captain for the UNH club team that was a national champion in 2011. He coached the UNH women’s club team from 2014-2019 and has been coaching the Great Bay Volleyball Club and 603 United Volleyball Club for several years.
Timberlane
Coach Danielle Stoodley (2nd year, 3-5)
2020 record: 3-5
Top returnees: Taylor Dionne, 5-4, Sr., DS; Lauren Hayes, 5-4, Sr., libero/DS; Grace Paradise, 5-7, Sr., setter; AlisonMcGonagle, 5-6, Soph., OH
Other returnees: Brisa Martinez, 5-7, Sr., MH; Breeze Dennis, 5-5, Sr., DS; Emily Hatt 5-9 Sr. MH; Arianna Mylonas, 5-7, Sr., RS; Taylor Holt, 5-10, Sr,. MH
Promising newcomers: Chloe Saulnier, 5-4, Sr., DS, Alexandra Hubley, 5-5, Sr., RS; Lyla Macaluso 5-3, Jr., DS; Katelyn Beaudet, 5-6, Jr., RS; Abigail Siejkowski, 5-3, Soph., Setter; Katherine O’Leary, 5-5, Soph., OH, Corrine Morrison, 5-8, Soph., MH
Fast facts: Second-year coach Danielle Stoodley also took over the boys volleyball program at Timberlane last spring.
Windham
Coach Jill Bartlett: (13th year, 142-54)
2020 record: 6-2
Top returnees: Cassie Faria, 5-8, Sr., OH; Ava Mayo, 5-8, Sr., MH; Eliza Raymond, 5-5, Sr., DS; Lana Carboni, 5-8, Sr., MH/RS; Kayla Stevens, Sr., 5-7, OH; Samantha Blandford, Sr., 5-6 Setter; Zoe Leclerc, 5-6,Jr., DS
Promising newcomers: Cara Begley, Jr., OH;, Marisa Billone Soph., RS; Danielle Jacobs Soph., OH, Avery Downey, Jr., DS; Julieanne Nguyen, Sr., DS; Lindsey White, Jr., Setter; Alex McDonough, Sr., Setter
Fast facts: Sam Blandford returns to the team after not playing last year and has looked good in the preseason. ... There were 57 players who tried out, but only eight seniors.
Division 2
Pelham
Coach Jessica Makara (1st year)
2020 record: 0-5
Top returnees: Lianny Marte,5-6, Sr., OH; Meghan Roemer, 5-3, Jr., DS/Setter; Shaelyn Hinton, 5-9, Jr., MH; Kylie Chamberlin, 5-4, Soph., RS; Angelina Balzotti, 5-3, Soph., Libero
Promising newcomers: Marissa Morales, 5-4, Soph., RS
Fast facts: Jessica Makara takes over as head coach for Kayla Andrewchuk, who coached for one year and had an 0-5 record in a limited 2020 season. Makara comes from two years starting the boys program at PMA in Methuen before its closing and a year as assistant for the limited 2020 season at NECC in Haverhill. She is also in her fourth year teaching math at Pelham. ... Marissa Morales is a transfer from Salem. ... Haliegh LaFlamme and junior Meghan Roemer are captains and have shown great leadership.
