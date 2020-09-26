New Hampshire Volleyball Preview: Astros may have edge in year of rebuilding

Courtesy photoPinkerton's Reese Asselin is in her fourth year as a starting libero. 

Two new coaches and a lot of new faces.

That, in brief, pretty much paints the picture for area volleyball teams in New Hampshire.

Former Salem standout Danielle Stoodley takes over for Sean Hogan (74-96 in nine years) as head coach at Timberlane and Kayla Andrewchuk assumes the head job at her alma mater, Pelham, for Jen Nugent (16 years, 67-199).

Both new coaches face rebuilding jobs, but so, too, do Salem, Pinkerton and Windham. Salem lost such standouts as Lauren McCloskey and Kacie Blanchet while Pinkerton is missing, among others, E-T Player of the Year Ella Dandrade.

Of those teams, Pinkerton may be closest to contending thanks partly to the return of four-year starter Reese Asselin from last year’s 17-3 club, but Salem usually finds a way to be more than competitive. Windham, in its first season in Division 1, is banking on a strong junior class and senior transfer Kristlyn Hunt.

Timberlane will be looking for a new nucleus after graduating the likes of Erin Matthews, Bridget Buckley, Ellie Schott and Lauren Mezquita.

 

 

Division 1

Pinkerton

Coach Todd Royce: (12th year, 155-64)

2019 record: 17-3, lost in D1 North quarterfinals

Top returnees:  Reese Asselin, Sr., 5-1, defense;  Sarah Taylor, Sr., 5-11, MH; Aubrey Sansing, Sr., 5-6, OH; Kathleen Snyder, Sr., 5-7 Ella Koelb, Jr., 5-9, setter; Lily Heywood, Jr., 5-9, OH; Lexa Galler, Jr., 5-7, RS; Sierra Edgecomb, Jr., 5-5, OH 

Promising newcomers: Leah Cincotta, Jr., 5-3, setter; Abigail Leppert, Jr., 6-1, MH; Jenna Moyer, Jr., 5-9, RS; Morgan Stevens, Jr., 5-11, MH 

  

Salem

Coach John Roemer: (9th year, 111-50)

2019 record: 11-8

Top returnees:  Gianna Carrien, Sr., 5-6, setter; Jillian St. Hilliare, Sr., 5-5, defense; Sydney Emerson, Sr., 5-9, MH/OH; Kelsey Cruz, Sr., 5-1, defensive specialist; Bailey Sacco, Sr., 5-5. hitter

Promising newcomers:  Katie Jammer, Jr., 5-4, setter; Kaylee Aborn, Jr., 5-4, hitter; Arianna Cabrera, Jr. , 4-11, defense; Lily Sacco, Soph., 5-0, defense; Rebecca Huyck, Jr., 5-11, hitter; Mari Devita, Jr., 5-3, setter/OH; Bryanna Paris, Jr., 5-4, setter; Sarah Moran, Jr., 4-9, defense; Addison Lucier, Frosh., 5-6; Hitter

 

Timberlane

Coach Danielle Stoodley (1st year)

2019 record: 10-8

Top returnees: Eve Harnois, 5-3, Sr., settter; Kiarra Mason, 5-6, Sr., OH; Alana Richard, 5-6, Sr. OH; Taylor Dionne, 5-4, Jr., DS; Lauren Hayes, 5-4, Jr., libero/DS; Grace Paradise, 5-7, Jr., setter

 Promising newcomers:  Autum Brooks, 5-6, Sr., OH/RS; Brisa Martinez, 5-7, Jr., MH; Breeze Dennis, 5-5, Jr., DS; Emily Hatt 5-9 Jr. MH; Arianna Mylonas, 5-7, Jr., RS; Taylor Holt, 5-10, Jr,. MH; Alison McGonagle, 5-6, Frosh., OH

 

Windham

Coach Jill Bartlett: (11th year, 136-52)

2019 record: 7-12

Top returnees: Arielle Nysten, 5-9, Sr., MH; Cassie Faria, 5-8, Jr., OH; Ava Mayo, 5-8, Jr., MH; Eliza Raymond, 5-5, Jr., DS; Lana Carboni, 5-8, Jr., OH; Kayla Stevens, Jr., 5-7, OH; Samantha Blandford, Jr., 5-6 setter

Promising newcomers: Kristlyn Hunt, 5-7, Sr., OH; Zoe Leclerc, 5-6, Soph., libero 

 

Division 2

Pelham

Coach Kayla Andrewchuk (1st year)

2019 record: 2-14

Top returnees: Maria Dagher, Sr., MH; Casey Chamberlin, Sr., Setter;  Meghan Roemer, Soph., DS/Setter; Jillian Tobin, Sr., libero

Promising newcomers: Jenny Desmarais, Sr., defense; Lianny Marte, Jr., OH; Shaelyn Hinton, Soph., MH; Hannah Cook, Soph., OH; Kylie Chamberlin, Frosh., OH; Angelina Balzotti, Frosh., defensive specialist; Jasmine Becotte, Frosh., MH 

 

