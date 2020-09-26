New Hampshire Volleyball Preview: Astros may have edge in year of rebuilding

Two new coaches and a lot of new faces.
That, in brief, pretty much paints the picture for area volleyball teams in New Hampshire.
Former Salem standout Danielle Stoodley takes over for Sean Hogan (74-96 in nine years) as head coach at Timberlane and Kayla Andrewchuk assumes the head job at her alma mater, Pelham, for Jen Nugent (16 years, 67-199).
Both new coaches face rebuilding jobs, but so, too, do Salem, Pinkerton and Windham. Salem lost such standouts as Lauren McCloskey and Kacie Blanchet while Pinkerton is missing, among others, E-T Player of the Year Ella Dandrade.
Of those teams, Pinkerton may be closest to contending thanks partly to the return of four-year starter Reese Asselin from last year’s 17-3 club, but Salem usually finds a way to be more than competitive. Windham, in its first season in Division 1, is banking on a strong junior class and senior transfer Kristlyn Hunt.
Timberlane will be looking for a new nucleus after graduating the likes of Erin Matthews, Bridget Buckley, Ellie Schott and Lauren Mezquita.
Division 1
Pinkerton
Coach Todd Royce: (12th year, 155-64)
2019 record: 17-3, lost in D1 North quarterfinals
Top returnees: Reese Asselin, Sr., 5-1, defense; Sarah Taylor, Sr., 5-11, MH; Aubrey Sansing, Sr., 5-6, OH; Kathleen Snyder, Sr., 5-7 Ella Koelb, Jr., 5-9, setter; Lily Heywood, Jr., 5-9, OH; Lexa Galler, Jr., 5-7, RS; Sierra Edgecomb, Jr., 5-5, OH
Promising newcomers: Leah Cincotta, Jr., 5-3, setter; Abigail Leppert, Jr., 6-1, MH; Jenna Moyer, Jr., 5-9, RS; Morgan Stevens, Jr., 5-11, MH
Salem
Coach John Roemer: (9th year, 111-50)
2019 record: 11-8
Top returnees: Gianna Carrien, Sr., 5-6, setter; Jillian St. Hilliare, Sr., 5-5, defense; Sydney Emerson, Sr., 5-9, MH/OH; Kelsey Cruz, Sr., 5-1, defensive specialist; Bailey Sacco, Sr., 5-5. hitter
Promising newcomers: Katie Jammer, Jr., 5-4, setter; Kaylee Aborn, Jr., 5-4, hitter; Arianna Cabrera, Jr. , 4-11, defense; Lily Sacco, Soph., 5-0, defense; Rebecca Huyck, Jr., 5-11, hitter; Mari Devita, Jr., 5-3, setter/OH; Bryanna Paris, Jr., 5-4, setter; Sarah Moran, Jr., 4-9, defense; Addison Lucier, Frosh., 5-6; Hitter
Timberlane
Coach Danielle Stoodley (1st year)
2019 record: 10-8
Top returnees: Eve Harnois, 5-3, Sr., settter; Kiarra Mason, 5-6, Sr., OH; Alana Richard, 5-6, Sr. OH; Taylor Dionne, 5-4, Jr., DS; Lauren Hayes, 5-4, Jr., libero/DS; Grace Paradise, 5-7, Jr., setter
Promising newcomers: Autum Brooks, 5-6, Sr., OH/RS; Brisa Martinez, 5-7, Jr., MH; Breeze Dennis, 5-5, Jr., DS; Emily Hatt 5-9 Jr. MH; Arianna Mylonas, 5-7, Jr., RS; Taylor Holt, 5-10, Jr,. MH; Alison McGonagle, 5-6, Frosh., OH
Windham
Coach Jill Bartlett: (11th year, 136-52)
2019 record: 7-12
Top returnees: Arielle Nysten, 5-9, Sr., MH; Cassie Faria, 5-8, Jr., OH; Ava Mayo, 5-8, Jr., MH; Eliza Raymond, 5-5, Jr., DS; Lana Carboni, 5-8, Jr., OH; Kayla Stevens, Jr., 5-7, OH; Samantha Blandford, Jr., 5-6 setter
Promising newcomers: Kristlyn Hunt, 5-7, Sr., OH; Zoe Leclerc, 5-6, Soph., libero
Division 2
Pelham
Coach Kayla Andrewchuk (1st year)
2019 record: 2-14
Top returnees: Maria Dagher, Sr., MH; Casey Chamberlin, Sr., Setter; Meghan Roemer, Soph., DS/Setter; Jillian Tobin, Sr., libero
Promising newcomers: Jenny Desmarais, Sr., defense; Lianny Marte, Jr., OH; Shaelyn Hinton, Soph., MH; Hannah Cook, Soph., OH; Kylie Chamberlin, Frosh., OH; Angelina Balzotti, Frosh., defensive specialist; Jasmine Becotte, Frosh., MH
