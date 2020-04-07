Assuming there is a season this year, there will be a new team in the North Shore Baseball League, and one with local ties.
The team is being called the Northeast Tides, and it will be managed by former Kingston Night Owls manager and player Scott Bleakley. Among the players on the roster are three from Salem, N.H. — pitcher Matt Bergeron (St. Joseph’s College), infielder Zachary Morris (Fitchburg State) and third baseman John Palardy (Salem State).
Also on the roster, which consists mainly of Seacoast players, is Governor’s Academy senior outfielder Zach Clough of Newbury. He will be headed to St. Anselm next year.
Home games for the Tides will be at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, Leary Field in Portsmouth and Veterans Memorial Park in Seabrook. The season is tentatively scheduled to start May 17.
