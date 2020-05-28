New Salem football coach Abraham ‘a Blue Devil through-and-through’

The moment Steve Abraham dreamed of for more than 20 years has finally become a reality.
He is now, officially, Salem High’s head football coach.
“This is, honestly, a lifelong dream,” said Abraham. “I used to do a vision board every year, and one of the goals was always to coach football, and become Salem High’s head football coach. To have my name mentioned with so many great Salem coaches of the past is a dream come true.”
A 1995 Salem High graduate, Abraham was announced as Blue Devils head football coach on Wednesday.
Abraham spent the last eight seasons as an assistant football coach for the Blue Devils, the last seven under Rob Pike, who stepped down in March to become Lowell’s head football coach.
“I am a Blue Devil, through-and-through,” said Abraham, who works as a financial advisor and lives in Derry. “I’m generally not an emotional person, but I became pretty emotional when I was hired. Coaching kids is my passion, and I love coaching the kids of Salem, and being a part of the community.”
Salem athletic director Scott Insinga is confident Abraham is the right coach for the job.
“Steve was a great student here and a great athlete here,” said Insinga. “He has been a coach for three sports at Salem (football, wrestling, track), and still helps out the youth program. He is an excellent coach and role model.”
SALEM STANDOUT
Abraham grew up in Salem, and starred for the Blue Devils as an offensive guard and defensive tackle. As a senior in 1994, he was a captain for then-first year head football coach Jack Gati.
“I loved playing football at Salem,” said Abraham, who planned to play at Bentley University before injures ended his career. “My friends are still the guys I played football with from youth through high school. You learn so much from football, and you form bonds through hard work, learning from losses, and turning it around and playing winning football.”
Following college, and after starting his financial advising firm, Abraham kicked off his coaching career with the middle school Salem Rams from 2008-17. In 2013, the Rams won a title in Disney World.
BLUE DEVIL COACH
Abraham joined the Salem High coaching staff in 2012, under Adam Gagne. He remained on the staff when Pike became head coach in 2013.
“(Then-Salem athletic director) Dave Rozumek was one of my former coaches at Salem, and he and I were always in constant contact,” said Abraham. “He wanted me to be a part of the Salem staff. I actually interviewed for the head coaching job, but I wasn’t ready. When Adam was hired, he hired me as freshman coach.”
Abraham spent three seasons (2012-14) with the freshmen, before joining the varsity staff as running backs and linebackers coach in 2015.
“Rob Pike was really an amazing coach to work for,” he said. “Rob let us have a lot of input. It wasn’t just his voice. He empowered the coaching staff. He called the offensive and defense, but we were basically co-calling plays during the game.”
When Pike stepped down, Abraham began pursuing the job.
“The day Rob told us he was going to Lowell, I called Dan Keleher, who has been a Salem assistant since 1995,” said Abraham. “I told him I would stay as an assistant if he wanted to be the head coach. He said he wanted to stay, but I should go for the head coaching job.
“The interview process was Zoom-based. I interviewed with the athletic director, the principal (Tracy Collyer) and others. When it became official, I was ecstatic. My heart is in Salem.”
Pike said Salem has found the perfect man to continue the program’s success.
“Salem selected the best man for the job,” said Pike, who had a 50-23 record as Blue Devils coach. “Steve has a strong knowledge of the game and of people. He was instrumental in helping so many players improve. He is a great communicator who we really counted on the last seven years. I’m excited to see the great things Salem can do with Steve at the helm!”
Three-sport coach
New Salem High football coach Steve Abraham doesn’t just coach in the fall.
Since 2014, Abraham has served as an assistant coach for the Salem High wrestling team, despite never wrestling in high school, which he says he regrets. He has also been the throws coach for the Blue Devils’ spring track team since 2017.
While he now resides in Derry, Abraham said he lives, “Right on the Salem-Derry line.”
...
TWITTER: @DWillisET
