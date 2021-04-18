BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored his second goal in two nights, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career shutout and the Boston Bruins beat the Islanders 3-0 on Friday, their second win over New York in two nights.
David Pastrnak added his 17th goal of the season and Curtis Lazar had a late empty-netter as Boston won its third straight overall and put more distance between itself and the idle New York Rangers for the East Division’s final playoff spot.
All three of Boston's trade deadline pickups — Hall, Lazar and Mike Reilly — contributed. Coach Bruce Cassidy said their collective production over the past three games is proof that general manager Don Sweeney “obviously identified areas of need."
“Three really good fits for our hockey club," Cassidy said. "A real nice deadline day for the Bruins and credit to Donnie and his guys.”
Hall has brought a spark to Boston’s lineup since the 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner came over from Buffalo at the deadline.
“I think he’s an elite player," Pastrnak said. “Really good. It’s great to have him and he’s proving it the last few games.”
Coming off a 4-1 win on Thursday night, the Bruins were again solid defensively, turning back all five of New York’s power play chances.
Boston took a 2-0 lead 47 seconds into the second period when Hall tipped in his fourth goal of the season off a feed from David Krejci.
Reilly took a pass from Patrice Bergeron and slipped it between Kyle Palmieri and Scott Mayfield to Pastrnak as he waited at the top of the slot. Pastrnak controlled it and placed his snap shot just under the crossbar.
“This is the group that is going to be here until the end of the season, so you’re trying to build something special," Pastrnak said.
”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.